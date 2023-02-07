ALBION — On Tuesday, Indiana State Police announced the arrest of two men in connection with a 1975 drowning in the Elkhart River in Noble County.
Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, of North Webster, was found dead on Thursday, Aug. 7, 1975.
Two men, Fred Bandy Jr., of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, of Auburn, are now facing murder charges in connection with the nearly 50-year-old cold case.
We dipped into the archives to pull initial coverage of the incident from the August 1975 editions of the Kendallville News-Sun. Here's what was written at that time:
Girl drowns near Wawaka
Aug. 7, 1975
The body of an unidentified girl about 17 years old was found floating in the Elkhart River near Mallard's Roost at about 10:30 a.m. today by two fisherman.
The body was floating about waist deep on the northside of the Diamond Lake Road (County Road 600N) bridge about a mile east of Diamond Lake.
State police could not immediately identify the girl. They estimated the body had been there about a day. Police do have a missing persons report on a non-county resident approximately fitting the victim's description.
State Police Sgt. Sid Fish said there were no visible signs of injury to the girl and that cause of death appears to be drowning. Glen Dixon and his son Hager, Route 1, Wawaka, said they discovered the body as they began fishing. They said they pulled it to shore after calling police.
Indiana State Police and Noble County Sheriff John Stone investigater.
Police probe girl's death
Aug. 8, 1975
Although police "have not ruled out foul play," the cause of death of a 17-year-old North Webster girl found in the Elkhart River Thursday has not yet been determined.
At last police check at 11 a.m. today, the autopsy report on Laurel Jean Mitchell's death had not been released.
The body was found by fishermen in the south branch of the Elkhart River in northern Noble County near Diamond Lake Road bridge. She was lying fully clothed in about waist deep water.
Indiana State Police, Koscuisko and Noble County police have requested citizen aid in the investigation. Anyone having information on the girl should call North Webster police at 219-834-2700 between 8 a.m. and midnight.
The victim was last seen at the Epworth Forest entrance at 10 p.m. Wednesday. She was described as 5-feet-5, weighing about 160 pounds with long brown hair.
The autopsy was performed at Goshen General Hospital and pathological tests were being made.
At Ligonier, a state police officer said, "We cannot rule out foul play."
Rumors that the girl had been kidnapped could not be confirmed by press time.
Rule drowning in girl's death
Aug. 9, 1975
LIGONIER — Drowning has been determined as the cause of the death of 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell, North Webster, whose fully-clothed body was found Thursday morning in the Elkhart River, southeast of Ligonier.
State Police said this morning, they have 12 men working on the case and as yet "have not ruled out foul play."
Besides releasing the death cause, police appealed to anyone who was swimming at the Diamond Lake public beach between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday to please contact the Ligonier Post or call North Webster police at 219-834-2700.
Fishermen discovered the body in about four feet of water in the Elkhart's south branch near the Diamond Lake Road Bridge. The victim was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at the entrance to Epworth Forest near North Webster.
Rape suspected in teen's death
Aug. 18, 1975
NORTH WEBSTER — State police said today that Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, whose body was found Aug. 7 in the Elkhart River, had been sexually assaulted before she died.
Detective Sgt. Sid Fish said that the pathology report showed signs of sexual assault and drowning. An earlier autopsy report said that the girl died as a result of drowning after she was found in about four feet of water in northwest Noble County.
Fish said state police are making an appeal to a person who tried to give them a tip at 3:15 p.m. Friday.
"The person had some important information, but it was not clear. The caller hung up before we got the full message or her identity. We've made an appeal for the person to contact us again and we would do our best to keep his or her identity undisclosed," Fish said.
Police have set up headquarters for the continuing investigation in North Webster.
Reward offered in death probe
Aug. 22, 1975
NORTH WEBSTER — Authorities have not come up with any suspects or substantial leads concerning the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, whose body was discovered Aug. 7 in the Elkhart River near the Diamond Lake Bridge.
In an effort to assist that investigation, a group of North Webster citizens known as "Citizens for Law Enforcement" announced its intentions of raising a $10,000 reward.
Spokesman for the group, Greg Smith, said the money is to be paid for information or evidence leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Ms. Mitchell.
An autopsy revealed the girl was sexually assaulted, police said, but death was due to drowning. Ms. Mitchell was reportedly a competent swimmer.
State Police Detective Sgt. Sid Fish said Thursday that police have been able to pinpoint what happened the night of Ms. Mitchell's death except for a five-minute span.
Smith stressed that anyone having information should contact the state police at Ligonier.
Members of the North Webster group are contacting local banks to act as trustees, for the reward fund, Smith said. Persons wishing to contribute or seeking additional information should write the Laurel Mitchell Fund, P.O. Box 200, North Webster, 46555.
Individual donations may be sent to the fund in care of Counting House Bank or the Lake City Bank in North Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.