KENDALLVILLE — Downtown will be getting a little brighter as well as a little nicer as the city plans to upgrade lighting along Main Street as part of the upcoming streetscape project.
Those old, concrete-post, "cobra head" street lamps? Those will be gone in favor of new decorative, vintage-looking lights that also include a lower light overhanging the sidewalk for better pedestrian lighting.
As Kendallville is on the verge of starting its $1.31 million streetscape project — crews could be out doing some preliminary work as early as next week — improving lighting downtown is one of the many components of the project.
While the biggest and costliest portion of the project is tearing out and replacing sidewalks and curbs from Rush Street to Harris Street, taking out old streetlights is one portion of the work to be done.
Right now, downtown had 18 street lights between Rush Street and the railroad tracks. Those lights are very tall cobra head lights with concrete posts that aren't exactly the most visually pleasing to look at.
During the streetscape, crews will take those out and replace them instead with 26 vintage-look lights.
"I think they were selected not only for their lighting capabilities but also for the aesthetics as well," city engineer Scott Derby said. "That vintage feel, I think, will tie in nicely with our downtown."
The streetlight posts will be black in color and be a little shorter than the current cobra heads and will have two lamps. The first will be a normal light over the street to illuminate the road for the drivers, but the posts will also have a secondary sidewalk-facing lamp lower to the ground, about 13 feet off the sidewalk.
The new streetlight posts will also have a built in flag holder so the city can hang banners easily to advertise events like Apple Festival and will have electrical outlets in them to make it easier to connect Christmas lighting.
It cost an extra $92,000 for the pedestrian lighting, but city officials agreed those lights were important to install since the city's application to the state for a $600,000 grant had been partially predicated on improving safety, so the added light will make it safer for people walking Main Street at night.
Because the sidewalk-side lights are lower and downward facing, Derby said they shouldn't cause any issues with light pollution for people with second-story apartments in downtown.
"It is downward directed," Derby said, "more directed lighting to serve its intended purpose rather than lighting up the night sky."
The block between Rush and William street will go from six lights to nine; William to Mitchell will also increase from six to nine; Mitchell to Harris will upgrade from four to six lights; and from Harris Street to the railroad tracks will remain at two lights.
As old lights are removed and new lights are installed, Derby warned there may be short periods of time when downtown is darker than usual, so drivers and pedestrians should exercise extra caution through downtown during the construction season.
The streetscape project currently does not include doing work from Harris Street to the tracks. While paring down the cost of the project due to high construction bids, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission opted not to include that last section, which will cost about $123,000 to complete.
However, the commission is in the process of combining and expanding the city's tax-increment financing districts and doing so would give access to more available money from the city's Eastside TIF district.
Commission members stated it is their intention to fund that final stretch of the project to the railroad, and once the money becomes available it can be added on to the project and completed by construction firms.
The downtown streetscape is being broken into seven phases in an effort to reduce the impact to downtown businesses. Construction is expected to last all summer and into the fall.
