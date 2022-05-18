Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Travis L. Foster, 37, of the 1300 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Foster was held on $2,500 bond.
Karson L Jenkins, 18, of the 500 block of Club Course Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Jenkins was held without bond.
Oh Min, 21, of the 2500 block of Startdale Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Shane A. Parson, 32, of the 600 block of North Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Parson was held on $2,500 bond.
Chase C. Parsons, 19, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Parsons was held on $1,500 bond.
Tyiesha C. Peterson, 22, of the 800 block of East Ninth Street, Flint, Michigan, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Peterson was held without bond.
Marcus Roberson, 43, of the 9200 block of Woodbridge Drive, New Haven, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Orlando R. Rodriguez, 40, of the 600 block of Greenlawn Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rodriguez was held without bond.
Robert D. Ross Jr., 67, of the 100 block of South Sunset Shores, Albion, was booked at 12:46 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Austin R. Schlemmer, 34, of the 2200 block of Beacon Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Schlemmer was held without bond.
Corey D. Seafolk, 33, of the 500 block of West Gillmore, Angola, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, A class C misdemeanor.
Lisa M. Smith, 39, of the 400 block of Mill Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Leah M. Vining, 36, of the 9600 block of South Country Farm Road, Claypool, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Alvaro Castenada, 23, no address provided, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; false informing/reporting, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Castenada was held without bond.
Danniel N. Colgan, 41, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked at 9:32 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Edna M. Rodriguez-Gurrero, 35, of the 200 block of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
James J. Dillon, 24, of Elkhart, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dillon was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles R. Losee, 52, of the 300 block of East Maple Grove Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Losee was held without bond.
Mary B. Norton, 48, ofd the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Norton was released on her own recognizance.
Brandon B. Zumbrun, 48, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Zumbrun was released on his own recognizance.
Brandon M. Zumbrun, 40, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Zumbrun was held on $2,500 bond.
