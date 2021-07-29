ROME CITY — A man wanted on felony drug charges in Kentucky was apprehended without incident Monday in Rome City thanks to the combined efforts of the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Rome City Town Marshal’s Office and the Indiana State Police.
Denzil Slone, 46, formerly of Garrett and currently of Kentucky, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Sylvan Housing Authority apartments in the 100 block of Kerr Street. He was booked into the Noble County Jail.
According to Indiana State Police Trooper Brian Kreger, Slone was wanted by authorities in Knott County, Kentucky, on two felony drug charges, including trafficking in heroin. Kentucky authorities considered Slone to be dangerous.
“They really wanted this guy picked up really bad,” Kreger said.
The website mycase.in.gov shows Slone has an active arrest warrant out of DeKalb County as well. Slone was charged May 22, 2018 in DeKalb Superior Court I with possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone failed to appear for a required court appearance in July of that year and a warrant for his arrest was issued July 12, 2018.
The Kentucky State Police contacted the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday requesting that agency’s assistance in locating Slone, who was known to have family in the Kendallville and Rome City areas.
Noble County deputies Johnny Richie and Chase Gibson headed the local investigation, and enlisted the aid of Kreger and the state police.
Kentucky State Police officials were able to provide a make, model and license plate for a vehicle Slone might be driving as well as several family members in the area.
“They thought he might be with his family, hiding out,” Kreger said.
The Indiana State Police located the vehicle Monday parked at the Sylvan Housing Authority apartments on Kerr Street.
Because of the potential danger, the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team was activated. The ERT team, along with plainclothes officers and units from the sheriff’s department and Rome City Town Marshal’s office set up surveillance on the apartment complex at approximately noon on Monday.
Thanks to information provided by the Rome City Town Marshal’s Office, the apartment Slone was staying in was identified. While police applied for a search warrant for that apartment, Slone came outside at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police apprehended him at that time.
“We were able to get this guy into custody without incident,” Kreger said.
The kind of multi-agency cooperation which led to Slone’s apprehension is critical, according to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
“We can only do so much,” Weber said. “We have to work together. It’s extremely important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.