KENDALLVILLE — Twelve students from Impact Institute will advance to a national competition in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 19 to June 23. The students competed in a state competition April 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. The categories of competition, the winners and their awards are:
Auto body and collision repair: Owen Longsworth of East Noble High School, Gold in Collision Repair Technology Competition; Ethan Ho of East Noble High School, Silver in Collision Repair Technology Competition; and Cyllviea Kroeger of Churubusco High School, Bronze in Automotive Refinishing Competition.
Welding: Austin Arnold of Eastside High School, Gold in Welding Fabrication, Team 1; Nathanael King of East Noble High School, Gold in Welding Fabrication, Team 1; and Austin Mitchell of Angola High School, Gold in Welding Fabrication, Team 1.
Precision Machining: Layla Collins of East Noble High School, Gold in Additive Manufacturing, Team 1; Thomas O’Dell of DeKalb High School, Gold in Additive Manufacturing, Team 1; Alex Tarlton of Central Noble High School, Silver in CNC 2-Axis Turning Programmer Competition; and Blayke Wedge of West Noble High School, Silver in CNC Programmer Competition.
Interactive Media: Gene Gordon of Hamilton High School, Gold in Digital Cinema, Team 1; Michie Richards of East Noble High School, Gold in Digital Cinema, Team 1; Finn Trout of East Noble High School, Silver in 3D Animation, Team 2; and Micah Weller of East Noble High School, Silver in /3D Animation, Team 2.
Marine Service Technologya; Logan Crane of Fremont High School, Gold in Marine Service Technology Competition; Dustin Lingo of Hamilton High School, Silver in Marine Service Technology Competition; and Carter Murphy of East Noble High School, Bronze in Marine Service Technology Competition.
Primary Healthcare: Natalie Schultis of DeKalb High School, Gold in Nurse Assisting Competition; Graceson Pfefferkorn of DeKalb High School, Silver in Nurse Assisting Competition; and Emersyn Trochlil of DeKalb High School, Bronze in Nurse Assisting Competition.
Cosmetology: McKenna Derck of Angola High School, Gold in Cosmetology Competition; Catherine York of Garrett High School, Gold in Nail Care Competition; and Kaylee Miller of Garrett High School, Bronze in Nail Care Competition.
