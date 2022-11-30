ALBION — Thanksgiving may be a week in the past, but the Central Noble girls basketball team is still feasting on opponents.
Tuesday night in Albion, it was Goshen that came to town with a 3-2 overall record. The RedHawks were no match for the Cougars, falling 52-31, in a contest that wasn't as close as the score might indicate.
The win improved Central Noble to 9-0 on the season. Next up for the Cougars is a Friday matchup with Angola (4-5) as part of a boys/girls doubleheader in Steuben County.
Through Tuesday night's romp, Central Noble's average margin of victory has been 24 points. The closest game so far? A 7-point win on Nov. 5 in the season opener against Bishop Luers.
The Cougars have beaten two teams — Bethany Christian and Lakeland — that had winning records through Tuesday's games. Three of those other wins have come against foes who are .500 at this point in the season. Central Noble's nine victims have a combined winning percentage of 42.8%.
The Cougars were led in scoring by senior Meghan Kiebel's 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field. Kiebel, who finished the game 6-for-10 from behind the three-point line, scored more points in the game's opening 9 minutes — 14 — than Goshen could muster the entire half. Kiebel had 11 at the end of the first quarter.
Senior Madison Vice added 14 points and a team-best nine rebounds in the win. All 14 of Vice's points came in an 11:39 stretch that began with two minutes left in the first half and ended with a three-pointer with 6:21 to play in the game.
Sophomore Kierra Bolen scored 11 of her 14 points for the Cougars in the first half. She added five rebounds. Bolen was 4-for-6 on three-pointers. Freshman Grace Swank grabbed seven rebounds for CN.
Goshen was led in scoring by junior Kyra Hill's game-high 24 points. Hill scored 16 of her team's 18 second-half points. No other Goshen player scored more than 3. Goshen finished the game with 11 field goals. Hill had nine of them.
Hill went 9-for-16 from the floor. The rest of her team was 2-for-22 on the night as Central Noble's defense was just as impressive as its offense.
Central Noble was 8-for-13 on three pointers in the first half, and finished the game shooting at a 48% clip from long range.
Goshen was 3-for-12 for the game beyond the three-point line.
The RedHawks took their only lead of the game on a game-opening bucket by Hill with 7:42 to play.
The Cougars did not score their first points until a three by Kiebel with 2:20 gone in the game to give Central Noble the lead at 3-2.
Senior Abby Hile picked up a bucket for the Cougars, then Kiebel added another bomb and it was 8-2 with 4:34 remaining in the stanza.
Hill scored again for Goshen, but Kiebel countered with another three to make it 11-4.
Following a RedHawks free throw, Bolen knocked down a three-pointer to make it 14-5. Bolen and Kiebel then each scored on turnover layups to make it 18-5 with 1:14 to play in the opening stanza. Hill closed out the quarter with a bucket, but Central led 18-7 at the end of one.
Junior Kyleigh Egolf sandwiched a bucket between a pair of bookend three-pointers by Kiebel and Bolen and the Cougars led 26-7 with 4:17 remaining in the half.
The Cougars led 34-13 at the half, and extended that margin to 46-16 by the end of the third quarter.
Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm emptied out his bench with approximately three minutes to go in the game.
