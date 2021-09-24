WOLCOTTVILLE — An Auburn man who tried to get away from police Tuesday by jumping in a nearby rowboat and rowing away was arrested and charged with resisting arrested.
According to a report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Adams Lake home after residents reported a man acting suspiciously.
After officers arrived on the scene, and tried to make contact, the man, later identified as Kenneth W. Bolen, 32, of Auburn, jumped in a nearby rowboat and started rowing away from them toward the other side of the lake.
Deputies were able to quickly set up a perimeter on the south side of Adams Lake and managed to take Bolen into custody when he brought the boat to the shore.
Bolen was transported to the LaGrange County Jail where he was charged with resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and theft, a Level 6 felony.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by officers from the LaGrange police, members of the Indiana State Police and Conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
