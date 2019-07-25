KENDALLVILLE — A man who was shot in the stomach after a gun accidentally discharged on July 6 has died, according to police.
Jerremmy Hall, 20, died Tuesday at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, according to information provided in his obituary.
He was originally airlifted to the hospital on July 6 after a shooting in the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville.
According to police, one adult at the residence was handling a gun, then tossed it on a nearby bed in the apartment. The gun discharged when it struck the bed, with a bullet hitting Hall in the abdomen.
A preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was accidental. Details were forwarded to the Noble County Prosecutor's Office, but no charges were filed in relation to the incident.
Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley confirmed that Hall had died and the investigation continues.
"The Kendallville Police Department has been monitoring Mr. Hall’s status since the incident on July 6. We have been informed of Mr. Hall’s passing and we extend our deepest sympathy to his loved ones," Wiley said.
The Allen County Coroner will be conducting an autopsy today and once those results are received they will be provided to the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office to supplement the investigating Officer’s report.
"At this time there has been no formal charge filed regarding this incident. The investigation is ongoing," Wiley said.
The incident marks the second death in Kendallville within the last year where a person was shot in the stomach due to the accidental discharge of a firearm.
In November, Justin Rodman, 18, died in a Sargent Street duplex after another man picked up a loaded firearm off an upstairs bed, causing the .22-caliber pistol to discharge and strike Rodman in the abdomen.
First responders attempted life-saving measures when they arrived at the scene, but were unable to save Rodman.
Police did file charges in that incident again Logan Dewitt, 21, who pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony charge of criminal recklessness and was sentenced July 19 to one year on community corrections with 18 months suspended to probation.
