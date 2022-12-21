LIGONIER — The Ligonier City Council conducted a 15-minute public hearing Monday night, ahead of its regular meeting, as a step toward applying for an Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs grant to update its wastewater treatment plant.
Council members Doretta Wiegand and Matt Kreager joined the meeting on Zoom, with Ken Schuman, Chris Fought and Julie Bell attending in person.
Shannon McLeod of Priority Projects Resources, a federal grant administrator, said the OCRA application is due Thursday. Grant recipients will be announced in February.
McLeod reviewed a list of the outdated features at Ligonier’s wastewater treatment plant, including an out-of-date lab, safety issues, worn-out pumps and blowers, exposure to the elements, and demolish parts and tanks from the original 1930 plant installation.
A new lab in the wastewater plant will allow city employees to conduct more testing in-house instead of outsourcing the tests elsewhere.
McLeod said the project will enclose the headworks structures, where sewage enters the treatment plant, and a conveyor belt in a building to protect them from the elements. Pumps and blowers will be replaced.
New software will be installed to replace outdated computer programs, allowing employees to better monitor plant operations. When an alarm goes, off, employees will know exactly where the problem is with the new software.
The project will include demolition of concrete structures and tanks first installed when the plant was built in 1930 but are no longer in use. That area will be filled in and covered with gravel and asphalt.
All improvements will help Ligonier to meet its Indiana Department of Environmental Management permit requirements.
The project’s total cost is estimated at $2,385,000, McLeod said. Of that, about $450,000 will be spent on engineering and finance costs. The city is asking for a grant of $700,000 and will put in $1,685,000.
In response to a question, McLeod said the grant is capped at $700,000 and is an all-or-none grant, meaning that recipients either get the whole amount or nothing at all. If the city is unsuccessful with its application, an OCRA representative will visit the city to explain how the application can be improved for the next cycle.
In the council’s regular meeting, a petition for annexation of property on the east side of U.S. 33-S.R. 5 by property owner John Coussens was introduced for the council’s review. The public hearing on the annexation of this land, which excludes the Yeager Funeral Home property, will be Jan. 23.
The council approved several resolutions by roll call vote, since Wiegand and Kreager were participating by Zoom. Resolutions included a grant authorization, an intent to borrow money, and an amendment to the 2022 salary ordinance.
An ordinance for sewage bonds passed on its first reading.
Crist Fought and Julie bell were reappointed to the Redevelopment Commission as the council’s representatives. Mayor Patty Fisel will make three appointments to the RDC.
Clerk-treasurer Barbara Hawn reminded council members that the candidate sign-up for the 2023 election is Jan. 4 through Feb. 3 if they intend to run for reelection.
