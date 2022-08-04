KENDALLVILLE — Kid City’s five neighborhoods are open for exploration Saturday at the Noble County Fairgrounds. In its 17th year, Kid City aims to connect children and their families through interactive displays with all the resources available in their community.
Rebecca Calhoun has been a volunteer with Kid City since its beginning in 2005. Kid City has new activities and features every year, she said.
“This year three churches, First Church of God, Crosspointe Family Church and Family Life Assembly of God, spent several thousand dollars for school supplies,” Calhoun said. “The first 400 kids in K-5 can fill bags with supplies. Noble Thrive by 5 will have preschool bags while supplies.”
The Kendallville wastewater treatment plant team has one of the more popular displays every year, Calhoun said. This year the team has upped its game with a dunk tank.
Noble Trails is bringing a new feature, an obstacle course, to the Community and Civic Neighborhood.
Many of the regulars are returning to Kid City, with new twists on their popular displays.
“Drug Free (Noble County) is bringing its golf cart and ‘drunk’ goggles,” Calhoun said.
Another new display is provided by The Villages and Foster Care Services. Kids can get their faces painted and learn about “Packing for Grandma’s.”
Calhoun said one thing missing this year is free lunches, which are gone because the federal program for free lunches during the pandemic has ended.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County, the philanthropy youth pod of the Community Foundation of Noble County, joined other groups to offer food for sale. P.U.L.S.E. is selling hot dogs, chips and drinks for $5 near the Log Cabin. Ligonier Track is selling pork burgers, Noble County Farm Bureau is selling ice cream, and the Bouncing Munchkins is selling flavored popcorn and cotton candy. Kid City is selling water.
Nothing else is sold at Kid City, except the food, but there is a $2 parking fee.
A stage in the Log Cabin will feature the Crown Town meet-and-greet with pageant winners from Noble County. Among the pageant titleholders expected to appear are Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast Indiana and Miss Limberlost.
Kid City is divided into five Neighborhoods, located in various fairground buildings. Health & Fitness is in the Swine, Sheep and Goat Barn. Communications & Literacy is in the Merchants Building. Science & Environment is in the FFA Barn. Community & Civic is in the Beef Barn, and Arts & Culture is in the Log Cabin.
Kids will get a passport to record which displays they visit, a minimum of two displays in each neighborhood. Kids who visit all five neighborhoods can enter their passport in a drawing to win prizes.
Some kids’ bags will contain coupons to win a free Kid City T-shirt, and free backpacks will be given away while supplies last.
Calhoun tries to recruit businesses with unique services and people with unusual hobbies to come to Kid City. She has recruited entrepreneurs, too, like her granddaughter Alli.
Alli and her friend, Aaralynn, have formed A Squared to make rubber band bracelets. The girls will show kids how to make the bracelets, giving them away.
Calhoun said her reward as a volunteer is seeing kids introduced to the many careers, jobs and organizations that exist in their own community, with the hope that they may follow up later on the things they found interesting.
Kid City helps to highlight the less-visible but vital resources in the community, like the wastewater treatment plant, Calhoun added.
“The wastewater team shows their job,” she said. “You watch how the water goes into the soil. It’s so intriguing.”
