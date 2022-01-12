LAGRANGE — A shortage of teachers caused by COVID-19 infections as well as other more generic winter illnesses has forced the Lakeland School District to switch its entire student body from in-person education to remote learning for a week, starting today.
Dr. Greg Baker said between the number of teachers testing positive for COVID-19, requiring they spend time in quarantine, and teachers afflicted by typical Indiana winter illnesses like the flu, the district simply ran out of enough teachers to staff all its classes. Baker said at least 17 teachers were out with illness, many of them suffering from COVID-19, and that the district was unable to find enough qualified subs to fill those positions.
By switching to remote learning, many of those teachers placed in quarantine by COVID-19, can return to their classes virtually, easing the teacher shortage. Baker said he hopes a week will give his staff the time they need to recover, and those testing positive with COVID-19, the time needed to be released from COVID-19 quarantines, and get back to teaching students in the classroom.
The school district made the announcement Tuesday. Students were advised in-person education at the school would resume on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its COVID-19 quarantine protocols to allow most people to return to public settings after a five-day quarantine period if they’re asymptomatic after being exposed to or testing positive for the virus.
So far this school year, Lakeland has reported 63 student cases of COVID-19 and eight teacher cases as of the latest update to the state schools dashboard.
That’s already more than the 37 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases in the entire 2020-21 school year, while this year is only about half over.
Lakeland Intermediate has seen 56 student cases and Lakeland Primary has had 16, both also over their entire 2020-21 totals.
LaGrange County tests the least of any of Indiana’s 92 counties, so the county has limited surveillance and actual spread of the virus is known to be greater than statewide statistics show for the county.
Statewide, Indiana has seen an explosion of new COVID-19 cases in schools to start 2022. Student cases are near or above their all-time highs set back in August 2021, but teacher and staff case numbers have hit new record levels over the last week as Indiana’s overall virus spread has risen to new historic highs.
LaGrange County is Indiana’s least-vaccinated county by a lot, with just 23.6% of eligible residents age 5 and older fully vaccinated. The next lowest in Indiana is southeast corner Switzerland County at 35.1%, while the statewide average is just over 55%.
Aside from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health had also upgraded Indiana’s flu spread rating to “high” this past week, as rates of influenza-like illness showing up at health care providers has continued to tick up this winter.
Rates of flu are currently lower than where there have been in previous years, except for the 2020-21 season and its historic lows, but are still running at elevated levels.
