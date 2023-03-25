ALBION — Theoretically, a Fort Wayne man might have been able to post $2,500 bond after being arrested early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop in Rome City.
Instead, Ricky Coburn, 61, was ordered held on $50,000 bond following his initial hearing Thursday afternoon in Noble Circuit Court after he allegedly managed to sneak more than 10 grams of methamphetamine into the Noble County Jail.
Coburn was formally charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine as a Level 4 felony. The charging level was enhanced since the possession allegedly took place in the jail.
Rome City Deputy Town Marshal Dustin Fike had arrested Coburn at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop. During that stop, Fike allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle allegedly led to the discovery of small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Coburn was booked into the Noble County Jail. The bond amount on the original Level 6 felony meth possession charge is usually $2,500.
Court records allege that as Kendallville Confinement Officer Sgt. Terry Warren was getting Coburn up Wednesday afternoon to appear via video conference for his initial court appearance, Warren spotted a bag with an off-white colored substance.
Coburn allegedly attempted to hide the bags in his hand.
Prior to being searched, Coburn allegedly pulled two other bags containing an off-white colored substance from the crotch area of his jumpsuit, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The substances field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
The combined weight of the methamphetamine was 11.3 grams.
Additional charges relating to his original arrest are pending, according to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
