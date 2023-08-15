Swan Township hosting Bluegrass Supper
KENDALLVILLE — Swan Township 4-H Clubs will be hosting a Bluegrass Supper on Thursday, Aug. 31 , in the Log Building at the Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
Supper will be served from 5-7 p.m.
The menu will include ½ BBQ chicken, pit potatoes, cole slaw, roll, ice cream and drink. Cost of a meal will be $15. ½ Chicken only for $10 per half.
Proceeds benefitting Swan Township 4-H Clubs’ program materials.
The public is invited to enjoy a great meal, and listen to several Bluegrass Bands playing on the Free Entertainment Stage.
