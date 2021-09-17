HOWE — Unfortunately, it turns out that the third time isn’t the charm for the organizers of Howe’s annual fall celebration, Indian Summer Days.
Wednesday night, members of the committee of community people who organize that event announced the festival has been canceled again this year because of concerns over COVID.
The annual festival was scheduled to kick off Friday afternoon. This year’s celebration would have been the first time in two years the annual fall festival returned to the streets of Howe.
The festival was canceled in 2019 because of a state highway construction project that shut down SR 120 through Howe. The town closes down several blocks of SR 120 to host the festival.
Last year, Indian Summer Days was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer McBride, a Howe resident and member of the festival’s planning committee confirmed that several members of that planning committee were exposed to COVID and then contracted the illness. McBride said at least half the members of the committee came down with COVID-19.
“It just wasn’t a good situation,” she said.
McBride said it was disappointing to have to call off the festival yet again. The festival was scheduled to host events Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. McBride said she and other members of the community opted to cancel this year’s festival in order to keep others safe.
“We’re planning on coming back next year,” she added. “We’re not going to throw in the towel.”
The Howe’s Farmer’s Market will take place Saturday as planned, in the town square from 7 a.m. until noon. A Brighton Chapel church service scheduled for the park will happen as planned on Sunday.
