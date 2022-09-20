Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday, Sept. 13, through the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, according to jail records.
Gregory S. Leins, 48, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Steven J. Asher, 58, of the 2900 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was booked at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sarah N. Bishop, 32, of the 1900 block of Wallace Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Bishop was held on $2,500 bond.
Tracy L. Collinsworth, 35, of the 200 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Albion, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Collinsworth was held on $3,500 bond.
Trey A. Rhodes, 26, of the 3600 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Rhodes was held without bond.
James A. Baysinger, 48, of the 6500 block of Covington Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Baysinger was held without bond.
Bryon L. Fisher, 41, of the 6900 block of North C.R. 200E, Huntington, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dilyn Roy A. Gallinger, 25, of the 2600 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gallinger was held without bond.
Holly M. Lucas, 36, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lucas was held on $7,500 bond.
Adam B. Sampson, 36, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ismael Santoyo-Castaneda, 42, of the 200 block of Wright Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Santoyo-Castandea was held on $2,500 bond.
Harrison R. Addis, 25, of the 700 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police following his conviction in a jury trial of two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony; and a single count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
Lacy E Baker, 33, of the 100 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Baker was held without bond.
Edy Antonio Chavez-Perez, 32, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, a Class A misdemeanor. Chavez-Perez was held on $2,500 bond.
Gabriel Flores, 20, of the 3800 block of North C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Thursday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Flores was held on $2,500 bond.
Cesar Noya-Machado, 38, of the 400 block of Polk Street, Huntington, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Nova-Machado was held on $3,500 bond.
Jessica L. Staton, 28, of the 1800 block of South C.R. 915W, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Staton was held without bond.
Jaden J. Baker, 23, of the 300 block of C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was booked at 5:55 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Gary D. Gross, 41, of the 300 block of Sherman Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gross was held without bond.
Jon D. Haines, 39, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Haines was held without bond.
Christopher R. Loar, 39, of the 1300 block of Providence Court, Mishawaka, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Loar was held on $2,500 bond.
Jerry B. Miller, 28, of the 1800 block of North C.R. 350W, Albion, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held on $1,500 bond.
Michael L. Reinig, 28, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Reinig was held on $2,500 bond.
Luis Rubalcava-Magallanes, 19, of the 300 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Rubalcava-Magallanes was held on $2,500 bond.
Jordan J. Bronsing, 22, of the 00 block of EMS W25 Lane, North Webster, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and theft-shoplifting, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Joseph R. Conley, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years age, a Level 6 felony; and intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor. Conley was held on $2,500 bond.
Austin R. Hart, 22, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Hart was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hart was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael S. Kabat, 50, of the 2300 block of North C.R. 1000E, Avilla, was booked at 8:56 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kyan J. Kilburn, 28, of the 600 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was booked at 10:17 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Victor Manuel C. Molina, 50, of the 1300 block of East Peten Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at noon Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 23, of the 600 block of Bear Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of theft-shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony. Ritchie was held without bond.
Andrew J. Stutzman, 24, the the 11100 block of U.S. 20, Shipshewana, was booked at 10:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jeremy L. Gibson, 32, of the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Sunday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Edward T. Toner, 44, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Toner was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.