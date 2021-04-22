ALBION — Nothing has been set in stone, but the Central Noble School Corp. has a tentative plan of what to do with its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund monies — add staff.
Congress created the fund to address the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the website curriculumassociates.com, Indiana received $214.4 million in emergency ESSER I funds, another $888.1 million as part of the ESSER II funding, and an additional $1.9 billion as part of the ESSER III funding.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled school board meeting, corporation business manager Ty Osenbaugh told the board the corporation had spent its ESSER I funding of $172,000. According to Osenbaugh, the lion’s share of that money went to pay the substitute teachers the corporation had to use due to teacher absences in the wake of the virus.
Osenbaugh informed the board that the corporation was going to be getting approximately $568,000 in ESSER II funds and $1.275 million in ESSER III funds.
“That provides flexibility in the budget,” Osenbaugh said.
To collect the money, the corporation has to submit a spending plan. ESSER II funds have just recently opened up, Osenbaugh said. ESSER III funds are not yet available.
Superintendent Troy Gaff told the board that during an administrators meeting, school officials discussed several possible uses for the money, including spending funds to help mitigate the learning loss many students suffered by the virus and its effects on normal school attendance and practices and using it to boost the achievement of at-risk students.
Both of those goals could be accomplished by:
• adding one temporary teacher to each building, with that teacher’s responsibilities centered on those goals;
• adding a full-time guidance counseling position to the lower grade levels. Currently, the corporation has one guidance counselor who splits time between Central Noble Primary and Central Noble Elementary schools. Adding the position would allow a full-time guidance counselor at each building.
Central Noble Primary School Principal Robby Morgan said the guidance counselor position is critical.
“We’ve noticed a big up-tick in anxiety with the kids,” Morgan said. “They’re not learning if they’re worried.”
The full-time presence of a guidance counselor in his building could help give those students a resource for dealing with that anxiety.
“You’ve got to fulfill these personal needs before you can fulfill their (educational) needs,” Gaff said. “We have a lot of kids with social and emotional needs.”
Osenbaugh and Gaff said the corporation was also exploring ways to spend some of the ESSER funds that would have a long-term effect, with energy efficiency being just one idea.
Gaff said the bottom line has got to be about the students.
“How can we make a lasting impression?” he said. “This money isn’t going to last forever.”
None of the board members commented on the tentative expenditure plans.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Gaff reported that work replacing the roofing at the Albion campus was progressing. The work on the roof over the gymnasium was nearing completion.
• Osenbaugh said the United State Department of Agriculture announced that all students would be eligible for free breakfasts and lunches during the school year until June 30, 2022.
• Gaff also reported that the corporation’s graduation was scheduled to have all of the senior class gathered for commencement exercises on June 4. Current coronavirus limitations have allowed four tickets per family to accommodate social distancing. But Gaff said there was a possibility that as restrictions ease, it might be possible to expand that ticket allotment to six or even eight tickets per family.
