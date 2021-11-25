Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Carolyn S. Honaker, 54, of the 2100 block of Wallace Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Honaker was held on $2,500 bond.
Mark D. Lewis, 56, of the 1600 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two counts of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Lewis was held on $2,500 bond.
Kasey N. Sheets, 35, of the 4300 block of West C.R. 750N, Columbia City, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Sheets was held on $2,500 bond.
Scott L. Goodwin, 42, of the 64700 block of C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Goodwin was released on his own recognizance.
Melissa D. Hall, 50, of the 100 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a violation of drug court, a Level 5 felony. Hall was held without bond.
Cody P. Knight, 43, of the 900 block of Nuttman Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Knight was held without bond.
Summer J. Tilbury, 24, of the 3600 block of South S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michael Beeman, 46, of the 200 block of West Fifth Street, Lapel, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony’ refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance violation, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Beeman was held on $2,500 bond.
Ashley G. Corzier, 35, of the 800 block of Gosenen Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Cozier was held on $2,500 bond.
