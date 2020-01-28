Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Eliza A. DeLeon, 50, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within the last 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license-second offense, a Class C misdemeanor. DeLeon was held without bond.
Brittney K. Hyser, 23, of the 300 block of North Oakwood Drive, Albion, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hyser was held on $4,500 bond.
Philip B. Snider, 29, of the 400 block of East Fifth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Snider was held on $2,500 bond.
Skyler A. Woods, 25, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Woods was held on $2,500 bond.
Lacy E. Baker, 30, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Baker was held without bond.
Marion E. Beezley, 39, of the 00 block of South Dixie Drive, North Webster, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court,. Beezley was heold on $3,500 bond.
Charles A. Bolander, 25, of the 200 block of South Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Katlynn L. Craft, 21, of the 9600 block of South S.R. 100E, Claypool, was booked at 3:07 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Paige A. Herendeen, 33, of the 100 block of West Market Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Herenedeen was held without bond.
Ashley M. Housouer, 29, of the 100 block of Grand Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hiash oil or hashish, a Class A misdemeanor; false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Housouer was held without bond.
Cory E. Morris, 40, of the 1500 block of Country Homes Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor. Morris was held on $3,500 bond.
Michael W. Thomas, 26, of the 4100 block of West Country Drive, Leesburg, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of false informing/reporting. No bond information provided.
Jason M. Tuttle, 39, of the 700 block of West Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Tuttle was held without bond.
Randy J. Augenstein, 50, of the 8600 block of Stand Ridge Run, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:03 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Harold L. Bruce, 52, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Eliza A. DeLeon, 50, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Trinton Sparks, 28, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sparks was held on $250 cash bond.
Stalon J. Green, 27, of the 3700 block of Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Green was held without bond.
Derek C. Jacobs, 28, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; battery; and possession of paraphernalia. Jacobs was held on $2,500 bond.
Toni E. Knowles, 29, of the 00 block of North Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; theft, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Knowles was held on $10,000 bond.
Randy L. Payne, 56, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was booked at 8:17 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Tyler M. Prentice, 23, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16-years-old, a Level 6 felony. Prentice was held on $2,500 bond.
Whitney D. Tackett, 28, of the 300 block of Martin Street, Rome City, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; false identify statement, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Tackett was held on $2,500 bond.
