6 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Rodney E. Bolin, 55, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bolin was held without bond.
Zachary L. Enyeart, 40, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Detrick D. Johnson, 42, of the 4400 block of Wesser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Stephen A. Seager, 38, of the 300 block of Arbor Court, Goshen, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Seager was held without bond.
Aaron L. Williams, 43, of the 200 block of North Baum Street, Avilla, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Williams was held without bond.
Faron D. Yoder, 42, of the 5300 block of East U.S. 6, Kendallville, booked at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
2 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Two people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
Timothy Miller, 30, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. Miller was transported to the custody of Steuben County authorities on Thursday.
Michael Gomez, 50, of the 700 block of West 87th Avenue, Crown Point, was arrested at 6 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Gomez posted bond and was released Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.