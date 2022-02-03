Most northeast Indiana counties remain under a red-level travel warning as of 10 a.m. Thursday, with DeKalb County being the only local county not in the most restrictive advisory.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, Whitley and Allen counties were all at the red level. DeKalb County is the only local county not there, staying at the orange "watch" level.
A travel warning means that people should stay home and not be out driving except in emergency situations.
Residents should refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
A travel watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Local counties started raising their advisory levels on Wednesday as inches of heavy snow blanketed the region, with counties making the switch to red in the evening as darkness set in and county plowing operations shut down for the night.
Additional inches of snow are in the forecast today and high winds are expected to cause blowing and drifting, further complicating road clearing operations and creating hazardous driving conditions.
Noble County Emergency Management Agency Director Justin Stump said residents should expect to stay in red throughout Thursday, with the possibility that it would be reduced by Friday morning.
"We will revisit the travel status when county highway has an update for us. I would anticipate possibly moving back to a watch (orange) sometime tomorrow depending on how the wind picks up and causes drifting, however that is a commissioners decision," Stump said.
The decision on advisory level comes down to road conditions and whether motorists can safely be out and about. Part of the reason why advisories are put on is to reduce the amount of traffic and, therefore, the amount of vehicles getting stuck, which can further impede snow-clearing work.
"The major cause of travel advisories are impassible roads or a significant increase in traffic accidents due to roadway conditions. Our first concern is crew and citizen safety and if the roadways are in a condition that impedes our ability to get to an accident scene or slide off, it drastically slows down our response times and the needed care an individual may need," Stump said. This creates a life safety issue. In order for us to get back to a lower level advisory, county highway needs to be able to get the roadways back open, which is also hindered by vehicles that may have become stuck or abandoned at some point, and the ability to keep the roadway open."
Although DeKalb County held at a watch level, county offices were closed and the county commissioners advised "extreme caution" for anyone who has to commute into work.
“Road conditions make travel difficult, especially on secondary roads,” said Commissioner Mike Watson. “Residents are encouraged to avoid traveling if possible and to use extreme caution if you must go out. Businesses that choose to remain open should urge employees to use extreme caution in traveling to and from work.”
Thursday morning, DeKalb County officials conducted a conference call to discuss the county's travel status.
DeKalb County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jason Meek recommended to the elected officials to stay at the current orange level for incorporated and unincorporated areas of DeKalb County.
The elected officials all agreed and supported this recommendation.
Participating in the conference call were County Commissioners Bill Hartman, Todd Sanderson and Mike Watson; Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, Butler Mayor Mike Hartman, Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt and Waterloo Town Manager Pam Howard.
"We strongly believe that this level is sufficient at this time. For example, some local businesses have already implemented their emergency action plans or have closed," county officials said in a statement.
"The county highway, state highway and local street departments continue to work on our local streets, roads and highways.
"We will continue to monitor the weather and conduct conversations as needed throughout this storm. Please be safe and only travel if it is essential."
