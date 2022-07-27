KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville is ready to finally submit its $2 million PreservINg Main Street project.
Shannon McLeod from Priority Project Resources in Greensburg, spoke at Tuesday morning's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting about where the PreservINg Main Street grant project stands and what happens next.
The City of Kendallville was awarded a $2 million grant from the state Office of Rural and Community Affairs last year to do improvements to its downtown area. This will allow the city to use the grant money to fix up storefronts in historic buildings to help preserve them for years to come.
The grant program is specifically for historic preservation and Kendallville competed with municipalities across Indiana to get the grant.
McLeod told the board that $191,000 from the grant has been used for architectural services. The city hired Martin Riley, Inc. of Fort Wayne as the architect for their projects.
Of that $191,000, the city will only use $33,313 for schematic design and design development. The remaining $157,687 will be de-obligated and returned to the project budget.
She said the property owners in downtown were offered to potentially get federal assistance to help cover the costs.
In total, 10 buildings are on the roster for facade improvements through the grant.
Those includes 100 Main furniture store, Strand Theatre, Love Me 2 Times on Main antique store, Hosler Realty, Kendallville Auto Parts, Jeny's Tacos, Kropp Insurance, Treehouse Realty, the former Relaxation Station and the former post office building on Mitchell Street.
Improvements on those 10 buildings will include things like getting new windows, repairing bricks and cleaning them and repainting storefronts. The grant is also focused on restoring or preserving historic features of the buildings wherever possible.
The next step for the city is to submit an application to the state, with the schedule of having it approved by the end of August.
Once approved by the state, the city could then advertise bids for the projects, possibly by October.
