NORFOLK, Virginia —A 2018 Lakeland High School graduate and LaGrange native returned to homeport Sunday marking the end of a seven-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Since departing its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia in January 2020 for the ship’s Composite Training Unit Exercise, the aircraft carrier remained underway and deployed to the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Airman Cameron Fitzgerald is an aviation boatswain’s mate aboard the carrier. As an aviation boatswains mate, Fitzgerald is responsible for moving aircraft on the flight deck, launch preparedness for aircraft and personnel safety.
“My favorite part of the job aboard Ike is being able to meet new people from different places,” said Fitzgerald. “As well as experiencing new things with great people by my side.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, USS Eisenhower continued to conduct operations underway, minimizing the potential spread of the virus aboard in order to maintain maritime stability and security and ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
USS Eisenhower, along with the USS San Jacinto, one of the other ships within Carrier Strike Group 10, remained continuously at sea with no port visits, setting a new record for the U.S. Navy, breaking the previous record of 160 days set in 2002 by USS Theodore Roosevelt.
“I’m so proud of the young men and women I see on the deck plates each and every day,” said Capt. Kyle Higgins, Ike’s commanding officer. “Their dedication to the mission is what makes our Navy the greatest fighting force the world has ever seen.”
Sailors assigned to Eisenhower and San Jacinto transited to the equator and participated in a unique crossing the line ceremony, becoming the Navy’s first ‘Iron Shellbacks,’ with more than 100 days at sea May 14. Ike petitioned Naval History and Heritage Command to commemorate this feat in conjunction with crossing the equator as a new title: ‘Iron Shellback.’
“My proudest accomplishment while on this deployment would have to be getting my yellow shirt qualification,” said Fitzgerald.
USS Eisenhower participated in multiple exercises with allies and partners and dual-carrier operations. The ships within CSG-10 also completed multiple strait and choke point transits, to include the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal and the Bab-el Mandeb Strait, while operating under two Combatant Commanders – U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command.
“I am a yellow shirt in the V-1 division so being an aircraft director plays a big role in the mission,” said Fitzgerald. “We direct the aircraft around the flight deck and are a big part of ensuring everyone’s safety on the flight deck.”
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Fitzgerald, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Fitzgerald is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“My father served in the Navy,” said Fitzgerald.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Fitzgerald, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I joined the Navy to be a part of something that was bigger than myself,” added Fitzgerald. “Being able to travel to places I never thought I would is a great bonus.”
