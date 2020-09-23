ALBION — This time, the ride wasn’t optional.
Acting on a tip received by the Kendallville Police Department, officers from that office as well as the Avilla Police Department and Noble County Sheriff’s Department apprehended Kyle A. Linnemeier early Tuesday morning on a warrant at an address on Kingswood Drive.
Linnemeier failed to appear for a court date regarding multiple felony charges from earlier this year on Aug. 4, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. After getting his police ride to Albion early Tuesday morning, Linnemeier was booked into the Noble County Jail where he was held without bond.
Linnemeier, 39, had originally been arrested in the case March 1. Initially, he had only faced a traffic citation for driving while suspended.
But when Linnemeier asked the police officer who ticketed him for a ride back to his home, that’s when his trouble really started.
Court papers say Linnemeier told police he forgot about the cocaine in his pocket while he was being searched — standard practice for a police officer providing such a courtesy ride. After discovering the cocaine and a free air sniff from the police K9, police allegedly located methamphetamine in Linnemeier’s truck as well as marijuana and pills.
Linnemeier was eventually booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanor.
Shortly after 1 a.m. March 1, Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Blake Kugler recognized Linnemeier to be the person driving a truck that had turned into the area of the Main Street Apartments in the 1200 block of South Main Street. Kugler knew Linnemeier’s driver’s license was suspended.
Kugler turned his police car around and also entered the Main Street Apartments complex. By that time, Linnemeier had exited the truck and was walking away from it.
Kugler made contact with Linnemeier and explained to him that he could not be driving because his license was suspended. He then asked for Linnemeier’s license and registration. The pair returned to the truck so Linnemeier could retrieve his registration.
After Kugler wrote Linnemeier a traffic ticket, Linnemeier allegedly asked Kugler for a ride back to his home in Kendallville in the 200 block of Kingswood Drive.
Kugler explained to Linnemeier that before any courtesy transport could be given, he would need to be searched, saying that Kugler searches anyone that he gives a ride to for his safety and to ensure nothing illegal is left in his police car, court records said. Linnemeier was twice told he could refuse the search.
Linnemeier did not refuse the search, placing his hands on his truck bed and Kugler began his search. Kugler located a white envelope with $1,000 in it in Linnemeier’s left rear pants pocket. Kugler also located a small brown and silver vial with a small spoon attached to it in Linnemeier’s front right pant pocket. Inside of the vial was a white powdery substance.
Kuglar field tested the substance for methamphetamine, but the test was negative. The substance in the vial then tested positive for cocaine, court documents said.
“Mr. Linnemeier then stated that he forgot he had that, and if he remembered that was there, he wouldn’t have let me search him,” Kugler reported in his affidavit for probable cause.
Avilla Deputy Town Marshal Eric Lawson arrived at the scene and his K9 partner did a free air search around Linnemeier’s truck. Lawson’s K9 partner alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jerry Weber assisted Kugler in the search of Linnemeier’s truck.
Officers allegedly located 20.4 grams of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle, as well as a clear glass jar with 3.4 grams of marijuana and a pill container with the label ripped off containing pills later determined to be hydrocodone, a small scale and small clear plastic baggies.
Linnemeier has a previous conviction for dealing methamphetamine in Whitley County in 2002.
Kendallville Patrolwoman Sidney Shartzer also assisted in the investigation.
