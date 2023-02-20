LOGANSPORT — A season to remember ended up with a six-minute stretch the Central Noble girls basketball team will likely want to forget Saturday in the championship game of the Class 2A Logansport Semi-State.
After tying Lapel at 38 with 6:28 to play on the fourth quarter, the Cougars could’t buy a basket — any old basket — the rest of the way in falling to the Bulldogs, 53-38. Central Noble shot 2-for-15 from the floor in the final quarter.
Central Noble, winners of the Class 2A Winamac Regional, ended its season with a record of 26-3.
Lapel improved to 22-7 and will play for a 2A state championship on Saturday afternoon against Forest Park (25-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Senior Madison Vice led the Cougars with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior Meghan Kiebel and freshman Grace Swank each scored nine.
Lapel was led by freshman Laniah Wills’ 13 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Deannaya Hasema added 11. Junior Madelynn Poytner scored 10.
What kind of season was it for Central Noble?
• The Cougars defeated two teams — Bishop Luers and Garrett — in the regular season that went on to win sectional titles. CN also defeated Bethany Christian in mid-November. The Bruins will be playing for a Class 1A state title on Saturday morning.
• The only teams to defeat the Cougars, the Bulldogs, and the Fairfield Falcons in Class 3A, will be playing for state titles this weekend.
Central Noble struggled all game long Saturday night from beyond the arc, finishing the contest 2-for-18 from deep. Lapel was 3-for-8 on three-pointers.
The Bulldogs led 38-33 on a bucket by Wills with 7:36 left in the game.
But Central Noble got a three-pointer from junior Makenna Malcolm and a two-pointer from Vice to tie the game at 38 with 6:28 left.
Wills made one of two free throws with 6:14 to play to break the deadlock, then scored again inside to push the lead to 41-38.
Central Noble, which won a 32-minute battle with Lafayette Central Catholic in a noon start semifinal, ran out of gas offensively in the fourth.
“We couldn’t answer the bell,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said. “We couldn’t score. They took us out of what we wanted to do.”
Lapel went 8-for-14 from the charity stripe in the final 2:10 to seal the deal.
Central Noble shot 15-for-48 from the floor for the game. Lapel was 16-for-31.
The Bulldogs were 18-for-30 from the foul line. Central Noble was 6-for-9.
The Cougars fell behind 16-8 at the end of one. But Central Noble rallied.
Kiebel opened the second quarter with a three-pointer. Vice added a bucket to make it 16-13.
On Lapel’s next possession, there was a scrum for the ball. Vice came up with it, raced down the floor and hit a layup. She was fouled on the play. Vice made good on the charity toss to knot things up at 16 with 4:36 left in the half.
The Bulldogs got a lot of help from their bench. Junior Rosemary Likens and AnnaLee Stow scored all eight of Lapel’s points in the second quarter and the Bulldogs led 24-22 midway.
Likens and Stow came into the contest averaging a combined five points per game. They combined for 11 in the first half and finished the game with 13, hitting on six of nine field goal tries.
Vice had nine points in the opening half. Kiebel had seven of her nine before intermission.
Central Noble led 2-0 in the early going on a pair of Vice free throws, but did not lead again until a run midway through the third.
With Lapel leading 29-24 with 6:51 to play in the third, the Cougars put together their best run of the contest.
Senior Abby Hile started things off with a bucket that made it 29-26. Swank was fouled at the 2:44 mark and made one of two to draw Central Noble within 29-27.
Swank then tied things up with a bucket to tie the game at 29 with 3:41 to play.
Vice then hit two foul shots and the Cougars had their second — and last — lead of the game at 31-29, with 3:18 remaining in the third.
Central Noble would only hit on three field goals in the final 11:18 of the contest, however.
After Vice’s last foul shot gave her team the lead, Central Noble sent the Bulldogs to the free-throw line three times. Lapel went 5-for-7 from the charity stripe to take a 34-31 lead with 1:57 to play in the third.
Lapel then got a bucket from Stow to make it 36-31.
Kiebel closed out the scoring in the period with a basket to make it 36-33 heading into the fourth.
