Windmill museum to celebrate 25 years

KENDALLVILLE — The Mid-America Windmill Museum will be celebrating 25 years on Saturday with a weekend celebration.
The museum, located off Allen Chapel Road in Kendallville, will host the free party starting at 10 a.m. and running through 4 p.m.
The museum boasts more than 50 windmills and strives to collect, display, preserve, educate and build awareness by telling the story of wind power from its first uses in America to the present day.
The Saturday celebration opens at 10 a.m., but the first scheduled event is an 11 a.m. invocation by Rev. Sam Weimer, with the presentation of the colors by the honor guard and singing of the National Anthem.
Some short speeches about the museum and its supporters will take place at 11:30 a.m. Speakers include Kevin Kelham, president of the museum; Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe; state Rep. Dave Abbott; and Noelle Szydlyk, Indiana Office of Tourism Development.
Speeches will be followed by live entertainment from the Applesauce Singing Group at 12:30 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the 2019 Miss Indiana Tiarra Taylor will be in town and will sing and meet and greet with people at the event.
Throughout the day the museum will also host kids activities including a scavenger hunt and pinwheel construction project. Special displays will be set up in Baker Hall for viewing.
Food and drinks will be available including porkburgers, apple slushies and homemade ice cream.
A new addition to the museum in time for the 25th anniversary celebration is a flower garden. The Tom Wiese family donated a pavilion in memory of their father, Tom Wiese, a few years ago who was a dedicated volunteer.
In memory of their mother Ruth, who also was a volunteer at the museum, daughter Karen Clapper and her husband John constructed a beautiful flower garden with sitting benches.
