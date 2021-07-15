ALBION — The Albion Town Council is considering going Dr. Frankenstein with its first sewer pond.
And the attempt to bring the pond back to life — and just maybe help the town reach state discharge requirements — would cost just under $1 million.
The town has already spent approximately $500,000 in an attempt to bring the town’s into compliance with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s requirements for ammonia levels in the effluent leaving the town’s lagoon system.
The town has moved on from the engineering firm that designed that fix when the end result still left the system out of compliance.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the Albion Town Council agreed to spend no more than $64,000 to have Wet Environmental Engineering of Churubusco design a fix that would involve reactivating the town’s first pond.
The council did not formally commit to any work during Tuesday’s meeting, just the design.
Also on Tuesday, the town formally applied for a grant from the State Water Infrastructure Fund to the tune of $832,000. The town would have to match that grant. If the grant is received the town could use American Rescue Plan money, wastewater funds, water department funds and TIF monies to not only fix the first pond but to do some needed improvements to the town’s water plant and extend a water main.
The town has nearly $500,000 in ARP money it can apply for, according to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby.
The deadline for the grant is today, with awards being announced Aug. 6.
Even if the town does not receive the grant, it still has to take action to fix its ammonia issues at its lagoon system. IDEM could potentially fine the town up to $2,500 per day it is out of compliance if it does not move toward some sort of solution.
“We still have to do it,” Council president Vicki Jellison said.
The town’s sewage enters the first pond, then transitions to the second and eventually a third pond. The water is released from the third pond as treated effluent.
The town puts “bugs” that are supposed to eat up the waste and the nitrogen into its ponds. But those bugs slow their activity when the pond water becomes cold and they lose their effectiveness.
A large aeration system was installed in the second pond to help make the bugs more active. But that hasn’t solved the problem.
The town has learned that the first pond, which has no aeration, has gone septic.
“Cell one has gone septic and acidic,” Councilman Darold Smolinske said. “We have a nonfunctioning pond.”
The council also learned Tuesday that due to a broken pipe, the sewage entering the pond and the exit into pond two are very close together. A Wet Engineering representative estimated that 85% of the surface area in pond one is not circulating, which has led to the pond going acidic.
The first pond is not only idle, but its acidic nature is actually killing the bugs the town is putting into the system.
Part of the fix proposed by Wet Engineering would move the intake area approximately 400 feet to create a good distance from where the exit point is. A curtain would also be allowed to allow for further control of how long the water is being treated in the first pond.
Wet Engineering said it could not guarantee the fix would resolve the situation, but it should move the town at least closer to IDEM compliance.
“We have to do something with cell one,” Smolinske said. “No matter what, cell one is the No. 1 priority.”
The town still has money left on its consulting contract with Wet engineering and that money could be used to offset a portion of the $64,000 in design fees.
Town officials also said they would contact state Rep. David Abbott for help understanding why the town’s ammonia restrictions are so stringent. Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
