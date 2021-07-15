Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.