ALBION — With design documents drawn up and a detailed cost estimate compiled, Noble County is now ready to have official construction plans for its new county annex building drawn up to be put out to bid.
On Monday, while commissioners had an in-person meeting in their usual meeting room, they dialed in to a virtual conference with representatives from architect American Structurepoint to review finalized drawings and get a more rounded cost estimate for the project.
Noble County is aiming to build a new annex building in order to bring most of its administrative offices under a single roof. Currently, offices are spread our among several buildings in Albion.
While the Noble County Courthouse would hold the courts, the clerk and probation, the new annex would hold most of the county’s other departments.
The building will be built west of the courthouse, where the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office currently stands. The prosecutor’s building will be demolished this summer to clear the lot for the new development.
Structurepoint representatives talked through the design again and discussed their cost estimates.
For the base bid, the price is expected to run about $12.7 million. Beyond that, alternates for the project could run between $1.47 million and $2.09 million total.
In total, with other costs taken into account, Structurepoint estimates the total project will run between $14,555,190 and $15,174,190.
In an effort to cut costs, a few late-in-the-game changes were made.
First, and most notably, the location of the sub-level storage facility was moved to the opposite side of the property because the location would require less earth work to locate it there.
Second, aesthetic features including large windows and decorative building materials are being swapped out for less expensive features that will still create a pleasing view inside and outside but at lower cost.
“My big bullet point with our preferred options is we’re still under the bond cap, we’re still under the referendum,” said Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the project for the county.
If the cost goes much higher, the project would potentially be subject to a countywide referendum, a process the county is trying to avoid. The project is also on an aggressive timetable in hopes of keeping down construction costs as much as possible, as well as falling in line with a 24-month lease for the prosecutor, who is relocated to temporary space in Albion.
A delay of even one season could balloon the cost of the annex by several percent, Smith has said in previous meetings.
With the review completed, commissioner Gary Leatherman, Anita Hess and Justin Stump issued a notice to proceed to Structurepoint, which will begin preparing construction plans and bid specifications to prepare to put the project out to contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.