Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 22, according to jail records.
Alvin Yoder, 29, of the 9200 block of West U.S. 20, Shipshewana, was booked Friday, Nov. 13, to serve a sentence relating to a charger of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level less than 0.15%.
Justin Bastian, 21, of the 200 block of North C.R. 450E, LaGrange, was booked Friday, Nov. 13, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Talmara Brinager, 38, of the 9200 block of C.R. 100S, LaGrange, was arrested Friday, Nov. 13, by LaGrange County police on a charger of non-support of a dependent child.
Jason Sparks, 23, of the 200 block of Center Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Nov. 13, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Lillian Schaefer, 21, of the 5400 block of North C.R. 700E, Howe, was arrested Friday, Nov. 13, by LaGrange town police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine ane possession of hypodermic needles.
Tessa Clay, 28, of the 500 block of East Main Street, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Nov. 13, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Richard Powell Jr., 50, of the 31000 block of U.S. 20, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked Saturday, Nov. 14, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of driving while intoxicated.
Anna Ryan, 39, of the 50800 block of S.R. 933, South Bend, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew Ryan 33, of the 13800 block of Lexington Circle South, Granger, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Guadalupe Lopez, 35, of the 9000 block of South Brandon Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Misty Diamond, 42, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 270E, Howe, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Justin Brenot, 39, of the 5300 block of Buckeye Valley Road, New Lexington, Ohio, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Bradley Walz, 33, of the 11700 block of North Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of attempted burglary and criminal recklessness. Walz posted bond and was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.