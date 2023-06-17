Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Dakota L. Burton, 22, of the 900 block of West 16th Street, Muncie, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; interfering with public safety, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Burton was held without bond.
Randy L. Heltzel, 49, of the 5700 block of Bushfield Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Heltzel was held without bond.
Sophia G. Sierk, 35, of the 900 block of West Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided No bond information provided.
Matthew D. Troyer, 35, of the 1400 block of East C.R. 750N, Wawaka, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Troyer was held on $1,500 bond.
John Q. Truett, 29, of the 2100 block of South Pershing Drive, Muncie, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.