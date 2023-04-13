KENDALLVILLE — After 10 1/2 hours, police from across northeast Indiana successfully apprehended a gunman who opened fire from Drake Terrace Apartments Wednesday night, spraying hundreds of rounds from a high-powered rifle at police and into the nearby neighborhood.
The shooter, who has not yet been identified, died shortly afterward in an ambulance from injuries sustained during the standoff.
Despite the lengthy siege and gunfire that residents described as sounding like a warzone, no one was injured except for the gunman.
The Indiana State Police are continuing the investigation into what led to the explosion of gunfire in the apartment complex located off Drake Road between S.R. 3 and Weston Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The suspect fired from his second-floor apartment for about 90 minutes, spraying bullets from what police described as a "high-powered assault rifle." The gunman fired at officers, fired randomly out of the apartment and fired at police drones working the scene before the gunfire ceased around 9 p.m.
It took police until 6:05 a.m. to successfully take the man into custody as officers took a slow and cautious approach to the standoff — using SWAT teams and heavy equipment to tear open the side of the Berry Lane apartment building and maneuver drones inside to ascertain the suspect's location and assess the situation.
"The slow, continuous process was pinpointing his location," Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker said Thursday morning after the resolution of the standoff. "And initially there wasn't a lot of movement out of him. Luckily they took their time because he was actually still alive and he started moving around on them again and hiding and moving from room to room."
"That was a slow process trying to get him to surrender. There was no need — there was nobody else in the apartment — he was the only one and he was not engaging them in gunfire any more," Walker said.
Hundreds of officers from numerous northeast Indiana departments swarmed into Kendallville Wednesday night to assist, including multiple SWAT teams and equipment from around the region.
Agencies assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police from the Fort Wayne Post, Bremen Post and Special Operations Division; Kendallville Police Department; Auburn Police Department; Noble County Sheriff’s Department; Fort Wayne Police Department; Allen County Sheriff's Office; Avilla Police Department; Ligonier Police Department; Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department; Kendallville Fire Department,; Parkview EMS; and the Noble County Prosecutor's Office, according state police.
Drake Road was blocked all night at S.R. 3 and to east of the Berry Lane/Briarwood Drive entrances to Drake Terrace Apartments from Drake Road. Police cars screamed along highways at high speed with lights and sirens in and out of the community as officers flocked into town to assist.
The city was rocked by the sound of gunfire from about 7:30-9 p.m. as the suspect unloaded a barrage from his apartment. The shots could be heard in Kendallville more than a mile away. Sporting events at East Noble High School were suddenly canceled and athletes and attendees were ushered into the building to shelter in place at the outbreak of the gunfire.
One resident described the constant popping of rifle fire as being "like a Call of Duty match," referencing the military video game series featuring multiplayer gun battles.
Police were under fire from the moment they arrived at Drake Terrace.
"Officers responded on scene, Kendallville PD, ISP as well, and there was an exchange of gunfire between a suspect in an apartment and the officers who arrived on scene," Walker said during a press briefing around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. "Nobody was hit at that point, however the suspect continued to fire at random from a barricaded position, it appears from a second-floor apartment and continued that barrage of firing with a high-powered assault rifle for well over an hour."
SWAT personnel and armored vehicle assets from the ISP, Auburn, Allen County and Fort Wayne along with the Fort Wayne Police Department's Air Support Unit responded to the scene to provide a coordinated tactical response. Once armored vehicles were on scene, officers were able to begin systematically evacuating the adjoining apartments and the neighboring apartment buildings.
The building where the shooter was located has four first-floor apartments and four second-floor apartments and is one of several units in the complex. Police described the area as "highly populated," during the incident.
Evacuees were taken to temporary shelters, where they stayed the night as police continued to work the scene in a siege that stretched throughout the entire night and into early Thursday morning.
East Noble canceled school for all students at all schools Thursday in response to the incident and the proximity of Drake Terrace Apartments to East Noble Middle School just to the east.
After the area was evacuated and the gunfire died down, police worked methodically to break down the scene and end the confrontation.
During the standoff, attempts to establish a line of communication with the suspect were unsuccessful, and the suspect never responded to officers’ loudspeaker announcements and commands.
Police used equipment to rip out the north and west walls of the apartment in order to gain access. The scene had gone still during the overnight hours, the suspect had reportedly holed up in the bathroom, hiding under the cover of the shower curtain, according to police scanner traffic.
But the suspect later got up and began moving around the apartment again, leading to a renewed tension in the standoff.
When police finally made the move to enter the apartment with a SWAT team, the suspect was taken into custody at 6:05 a.m. inside the apartment
The injuries he had sustained during the evening had left him in very poor physical condition. He was taken into an ambulance to receive medical treatment for those injuries, but died on the scene, Walker said.
Police have not detailed what type of injuries the suspect suffered and whether they were self-inflicted or if he was hit by law enforcement during an exchange of gunfire.
Other residents in Drake Terrace and surrounding areas were allowed to return to their homes around 8:30 a.m. after the incident had been resolved and the scene was secured.
The investigation is ongoing and Indiana State Police were continuing to work the scene on Thursday.
Police have not released information about what spurred the shooting incident in the first place.
No details have been released yet about the type of firearm used or a specific number of rounds they believe the man shot during the 90-minute barrage of gunfire.
As an identification has not yet been made, it's unknown whether the suspect had previous criminal history or whether he was legally allowed to own the firearm used Wednesday.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe offered thanks to the many police departments that came to the city's aid as well as to the organizations that hosted shelters and local businesses that provided for emergency responders as well as evacuees.
"There were so many agencies who came to our aid without even asking," Handshoe said. "The teamwork was outstanding."
