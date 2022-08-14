How do you thread a needle when the thread you’re using is splintered into numerous different strands, all shooting off in different directions around the eyelet?
Pick one, get it through, pull, hope the rest of the spool doesn’t unravel behind it, and start sewing. You can’t start without the first stitch.
LaGrange State Sen. Sue Glick took up the needle with the entire state watching and laid the first stitch in the new legislative quilt forming in the post-Roe era.
One week out of Indiana’s special legislative session, during which Republicans passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1, banning most abortions in Indiana starting Sept. 15, Glick knows that the first stitch won’t be the last.
In the moment, Glick may now be Indiana’s most famous — or infamous, depending on your perspective — lawmaker, a role someone had to take on as legislators reconvened following the repeal of Roe v. Wade.
Glick stood amidst a swirl of ire, carrying a bill that no one seemed to like. Abortion rights groups hated her bill because it would cut off almost all access to the procedure in Indiana. Many anti-abortion activists, too, rose to decry Glick’s bill, arguing that it didn’t go far enough to shut down all abortions and enact penalties to discourage anyone from trying.
Many found much to dislike about the bill, but still it survived to the governor’s desk.
And yet, it’s obvious to Glick that this isn’t the end, but merely a new beginning.
“I believe that the position we took is a position right now. And I think that we will hear and will entertain those positions of other people and those amendments that are offered,” Glick said during a long interview last week, speaking while on the road to Indianapolis. “Very few laws are so inflexible they can’t be changed and can’t be improved over time and I have no problem with the idea of coming back and revisiting it.”
‘Inflexible’
“It was a difficult session obviously, the issues we faced were difficult all the way around. I think we were trying to thread the needle really with the whole abortion issue.”
Those were the first thoughts Glick shared when asked to reflect upon the special session and her role carrying one of Indiana’s most paradigm-changing pieces of law.
An attorney by trade, Glick is no stranger to crafting bills. But how rarely does any legislator carry something so weighty?
How many state laws draw a visit from the sitting vice president of the United States? How many hit the biggest newspapers, national TV news and opinion programs? How many dominate the conversation on social media, draw huge protest crowds to the Statehouse, create comment lines that stretch out of the building and wrap around the sidewalk?
And so when it came time, the Senate GOP caucus turned to Glick.
“I think generally I’m considered one of the more moderate members of the caucus. I’m conservative but not extreme,” Glick reflected. “Maybe it’s the legal training I had over the years and experience.”
If there is one word that could sum up the debate on the abortion bill, “inflexible” is the one Glick tapped most often.
“This was difficult for everyone concerned and I think that there were some who committed themselves to some more inflexible positions. They were not willing to accept any kind of compromise and I made it very plain from the beginning I would talk to them and listen to all of the testimony. I sat not through only the rules committee in the Senate but all of the testimony in the House, because it was important to listen to as many of the people who had signed up to come forward,” she said.
For example, when legislators get together to debate something like the $1 billion tax relief measure — the original reason why legislators were called into special session this summer before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — they come with a variety of different perspectives and ideas about how best to accomplish what they want to accomplish for their constituents.
Something like that is dollars and cents, Glick says. Lawmakers sit down, have conversations, trade here and there, and, ultimately, compromise. Maybe it doesn’t please everyone in the end. Getting to middleground and finding something agreeable to most may take work, but it happens.
With abortion, however, that flexibility just isn’t there.
People stake a position. Narrowly. Passionately. Fervently.
Inflexible.
The legislature fractured into three factions — Democrats, who primarily represented those in the state who wanted to maintain access to abortion; Republican moderates, like Glick, who wanted to roll back abortions but recognized high levels of public opinion supporting exceptions; and Republican hardliners, who wanted to eliminate those exceptions and add in more “teeth” to enforcement.
Across more than 10 hours of testimony from the public in House and Senate, no one testified in support of the bill.
Everyone who stepped to a microphone had some sort of problem with Glick’s bill.
“It was tenuous because people took such inflexible positions,” Glick said. “Those became very difficult because some people wanted to go farther than that and put the absolutes in place. It was difficult. It is very emotional. It’s hard to reach a position for many people.”
An amendment to remove rape and incest exceptions in the Senate was ultimately defeated, with 18 Republicans joining Democrats to reject it. When it came to the final vote in the Senate, Glick’s bill survived by just one vote, with hard-line Republicans joining Democrats to try to torpedo it.
The same arguments rose in the House, where an exception-removal amendment was likewise defeated by a coalition of Republicans and Democrats. Unlike the Senate, however, most Republicans did ultimately rise to support the final product with exceptions in place upon final votes.
When it came back to the Senate with changes, senators could have reopened the fight a second time, but instead decided to concur, sending the measure to Holcomb.
Glick’s faction ultimately won.
The governor signed it near midnight on Aug. 5.
The bill goes into effect Sept. 15.
Supporting families
When Glick agreed to author S.B. 1, the line she drew for her participation was that lawmakers must also pair it with a bill addressing “wraparound services.”
Foster care. Adoption subsidies. Health care. Child care.
Party leadership agreed, forming an original $50 million stopgap bill through the end of 2022, with the promise to address more long-term funding for programs during the new two-year budget development come the regular session in January 2023.
The day the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision came down, Glick spoke at length at her desire to see the state invest in those support services and safety nets for mothers and their children.
Glick remains a vocal proponent for it now and will be again come January.
“We felt there had to be wraparound services if you’re going to remove abortion,” she said.
For Glick, hearing the stories of women who had abortions because they felt they didn’t have the wherewithal to have a child — or in many cases, another child on top of the ones already at home — represented a failure. They were stories of women who look at their circumstances and felt there was no other option but abortion.
If there were more resources, better promotion of those resources, more support for those women, would the have chose to have their children instead?
“I think for those people we heard from and those people I heard from outside the testimony, many of their issues had to deal with the — for lack of a better word — inconvenience … they simply could see no alternative because they couldn’t afford the child or didn’t have the resources and didn’t know where to turn, I think for those people we can better address their needs,” Glick said.
But why only now?
Indiana could have pursued those types of support services for decades since Roe v. Wade become federal precedent. The state, by and large, didn’t. Couldn’t the state have been doing this proactively instead of feeling handcuffed to do it now only after elective abortion is removed?
When posed with that question, Glick changes course a little. Lawmakers have been focused on trying to raise the Indiana economy as a whole, that by placing focus and investment into bringing business and jobs to the state, that it might “raise the whole economic climate in Indiana.”
But coming back into the present, Glick looks at the modern workforce and population and sees situations where employers are strained to find labor and where Hoosiers of child-bearing age are not working, perhaps because they are home providing child care to the kids they do have.
If a one-earner household can turn into a two-earner household, that would be to their financial benefit. However, if the cost of child care is nearly equivalent to the wages that second earner might pull in, it’s to the detriment of both that family and the Hoosier economy.
“If we can step into that breach and assist in bringing some affordable child care and quality child care out then it’s beneficial across the board,” Glick said as one example of a support that the state could utilize to empower more women to choose pregnancy over abortion.
The abortion bill could be the impetus to start more of those conversations about social supports on the Republican side, talks that will likely find open ears and extended hands from Hoosier Democrats who have been advocating for years for larger and more robust safety nets.
“We need to make this investment across the board and I think this is a good start, things like funding for foster care, additional money for adoption subsidies to promote and encourage that,” Glick said. “People were so focused on the abortion issue, but there were other measures in the bill that will assist along the way.”
But will they really have an impact? Is the prospect of some additional medical care or child care subsidies or whatever else may come going to change the equation for women, or has Indiana just pushed its abortions to states that will maintain access like Illinois or Michigan?
Glick acknowledges that Indiana isn’t likely to perfectly convert all 8,414 abortions conducted in 2021 into births comes 2023. But she is honestly convinced that, with S.B. 1 and forthcoming supports, the state could take thousands from the abortion column to the birth column.
“Whatever the number is, that’s better than the alternative,” she said.
What’s next?
Abortions will be mostly outlawed in Indiana come Sept. 15, with exceptions for cases in which the mother’s life is threatened or cases of rape and incest.
Will it stay that way, though?
State and national polls have generally shown slight majority support for maintaining at least some abortion access. In Kansas, a referendum effort to remove language from the state constitution protecting abortion access was defeated, despite the rural Great Plains state being as red or redder than Indiana.
All 100 Indiana House seats are on the ballot this fall, as well as many Indiana Senate seats.
Indiana Democrats have put abortion at the forefront heading into the fall, hoping to rally support and finally break the Republican supermajority from power after several years of being relegated to legislative obscurity.
Meanwhile, there are likewise anti-abortion groups and pro-family advocacy organizations that have vowed not to let things stand as are, either. They won’t rest until all abortions are illegal, while some groups on the right even advocate the state should go farther and restrict things like in-vitro fertilization and access to birth control.
Glick dismisses criticisms that the state rushed into the abortion debate in a two-week special session and didn’t give it its proper due. Because it was in a special session, with only three other bills in the pool instead of hundreds, the assembly was narrowly focused on the abortion topic.
When asked if she’s proud and confident in her bill, Glick chooses the word “comfortable” instead, but also notes that “it can be improved upon.”
Can nuance and change sprout in an area defined by such rigid and inflexible opinions left, right and middle?
If or how that happens will be influenced by Hoosiers.
Glick is not only certain that such conversations will happen, but that, in a healthy representative democracy, they should.
“It’s entirely up to the populace as a whole. They have the right to vote for whoever they feel best represents them, but I think when they look at the bill and analyze where we’re at, there are alternatives to the unwanted pregnancies and surgical abortions and medical abortions,” Glick said.
