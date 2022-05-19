LAGRANGE — When Steve McKowen steps into the Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School auditorium, he sees a room full of potential.
McKowen, the school’s performing arts director, first saw the magic found in a live performance while still in elementary school. That night, he sat in the auditorium watching his older sister perform. It’s a moment he’s never forgotten.
“This place brings back so many memories,” he said, sitting in a seat in the back row of the auditorium.
McKowen wants to grow the school’s theater department and to do so, he decided to create a theater guild at the school. A guild, McKowen explained, would give more of Lakeland’s students a chance to sample the performing arts and discover if they too catch a bit of the magic McKowen did all those years ago.
The guild stands at about 30 or so students. Once a week, they meet after school, and talk about the stage, performing and everything that makes theater special.
“It’s been well received,” McKowen said of the guild. “We’ve been doing a lot of improv, trying to get something going that shows me their abilities and their creativity at creating new characters. The goal is to help them learn to think quickly on their feet.”
Creating a guild opens up theater to more students. It creates an opportunity to introduce younger students to the theater.
“It’s open to the junior high kids,” McKowen said. “I try to do age-appropriate material for both junior high and high school kids so that they can all have something to do. It’s been working well, and it’s a great way for me to introduce theater to that younger age group.”
Now that it’s up and running, McKowen said his goal is simple, to see the students in the guild grow into a tight-knit group of performers.
“I want them to become a real troupe. It’s a great way to reach out to the kids who are creative and bring them to the stage,” he added.
His plans include seeing the Lakeland program become involved with organizations like the Thespians International Society, a theater honor society for middle and high school students in the United States. Its mission, the society’s webpage said, is to reward and encourage student achievement, as well as celebrate the work of students in all aspects of theatre — performance and production. Both Westview and Prairie Heights school theater departments are active in the organization.
McKowen admitted it’s been challenging to get the guild off the ground
“It’s not easy to get a group of 30 kids together once a week during the school year,” McKowen said. He explains many of his theater kids are involved in many other after school activities, and at times, it’s difficult for them to find the time for another organization.
“I have given them a lot of different ideas about what a troupe really is, and they’re really excited about those ideas. But the kids that I have are so busy with show choir, band, some are in sports, they’re all kind of in everything. It makes it a challenge,” he added.
With a guild in place, McKowen is now working toward growing the program. That includes getting to a point where students compete in theater meets against other theater students from around the state.
“At a local and regional level, there are a lot of things the kids could be competing in, but we haven’t been doing that. That’s something I’d like to see happen,” he said.
McKowen said he’d also like to see the number of opportunities for students to perform on the Lakeland stage expand, and include student-led productions.
“We have two traditional productions, the fall play, and the spring musical. I’ve been trying to do is get them to take on student-led productions too,” he said
In addition, McKowen said he’d like to see the school theater department reach a point where it can award students letters for their dedication to the department, like those letters earned in other school activities.
“You know you get a letter for band, you can get a letter for choir, you can get a letter for speech and debate but there’s never really been a letter for drama, so that’s kind of my goal,” he explained.
