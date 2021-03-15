KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission is looking for its next projects to utilize the nearly $500,000 per year income the commission captures, but that revenue stream isn’t permanent.
The city will only have four more years of capturing around a half-million dollars before losing some of it, but for now the city can utilize those funds for projects anywhere along the Main Street and U.S. 6 corridors.
If you’re unfamiliar with the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) districts, we’ll explain where that money comes from, where it can be used and how it can be spent.
Where does the money come from?
The short answer: Businesses.
The longer, more complicated answer: The taxes levied on the increased property values compared to the values when the districts were created in the downtown and the east side commercial/industrial areas.
Kendallville’s TIF money currently comes from two specific districts, the Downtown TIF and the Eastside TIF, which were created decades ago. Those districts “capture” tax dollars and set them aside in a different fund, where the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission can use them on projects.
When TIF districts are created, the property values at that time are recorded and frozen as a baseline. Then, as time goes on, when those property values rise — either because of trending, sales, improvements or new development — that increased value is called the “increment.”
While the taxes paid on the baseline value still go to all the normal places — the county, city, township, school and library — the taxes paid on the increment value go to the redevelopment commission instead.
Over time, as properties have improved or new developments were made in places where there was only blank lots before, both TIF districts have generated a healthy annual revenue.
The Downtown TIF, which covers the downtown core from Rush Street to the railroad tracks, captured $111,327.29 in 2020.
The Eastside TIF, which includes the Walmart property, the Fairview Commons commercial plaza and the Eastside Industrial Park, generates much more, collecting $380,051.19 per year. That TIF does not capture taxes from the industrial properties, which make up a large chunk of the city’s overall tax base, so the revenue is primarily coming from Walmart and other smaller commercial businesses on the east side.
Last year, Kendallville created a new TIF area, called the 2020 Consolidated Area, which includes 25 new properties along U.S. 6 and on Main Street. But since the district is new and most of those properties are currently undeveloped land on the highway, that TIF hasn’t generated any income yet. It will bring in some money in 2021, but it’s likely to be a small amount for the first few years until values increase.
In total, that gave the city $491,378.48 in TIF revenue in 2020, on top of money already in the bank collected from past years.
Kendallville currently has $1,351,710.88 in TIF dollars in the bank, with $504,000 of that committed to a new solar project.
Taxes are collected in May and November, meaning the city can expect close to another half million dollars to come in by the end of this year.
Where can it be used
?
The short answer: Anywhere along the Main Street and U.S. 6 corridors.
The longer, more complicated answer: Only on properties within the economic development area, which generally covers all the area along Main Street and U.S. 6.
Previously, the city had its two distinct TIF districts, with limitations that money generated within those districts could only be spent where it came from.
Money in the Downtown TIF could only be spent downtown, while money in the Eastside TIF could only be spent out east.
That created some issues for Kendallville — its focus on new projects have been almost exclusively downtown, but that district had much less money to work with.
That’s now changed as last year the redevelopment commission, under leadership of former President Lance Harman, combined and expanded the TIF areas in the city. Kendallville added more economic development zone, extending a bit further south on Main Street from Rush Street to Drake Road, but then also extending north from the railroad tracks to U.S. 6. Then, the city also expanded across the entirety of the U.S. 6 corridor, from where the Eastside TIF started at Fair Street to the west end of the city limits.
That process accomplished two things for Kendallville.
1) It expanded the areas where Kendallville could spend its TIF money. Instead of being landlocked to those two specific districts, the city is now opened up to be able to spend the dollars anywhere in the much wider corridors on Main and U.S. 6.
2) By connecting the two districts, Kendalllville can now co-mingle the funds from both the Downtown and Eastside TIFs and use them in the wider development zone.
That move unlocked the full potential of the $491,000 in annual TIF funds for the city.
How can it be spent?Short answer: On almost anything that qualifies as “redevelopment.”
The longer, more complicated answer: Per Indiana Code — “The assessment, planning, re-planning, remediation, development, and redevelopment of economic development areas ... requiring the proper use of the land so as to best serve the interests of the county and its citizens; and the costs of these projects; will: benefit the public health, safety, morals, and welfare; increase the economic well-being of the unit and the state; and serve to protect and increase property values in the unit and the state.”
In practice, the restrictions on TIF funds have become and remain extremely loose, although most communities utilize the funds for durable public works projects. Common examples include infrastructure construction projects like street repair, streetscape or trails, as well as utility projects such as water, sewer, electric or telecommunications upgrades.
TIF money can also be used to purchase land for redevelopment and some communities have even used their money to build spec industrial buildings to then create move-in-ready space for new business.
Kendallville has primarily utilized its TIF funds in recent years for brick-and-mortar street projects, including the Fairview Boulevard upgrades and the downtown streetscape. But the city also utilizes some of its TIF funds to fund a facade grant program that pays 50/50 matches to building owners for qualified work and is putting $500,000 toward the new solar field on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site.
TIF isn’t forever
The money Kendallville is capturing now won’t be there forever.
TIF districts have expiration dates to prevent local governments from capturing funds in perpetuity and denying overlapping governments the revenue.
Remember how the taxes on the baseline value still go to all the different governments — county, city, township, school, library — and the taxes in the increment don’t?
Well, when a TIF sunsets, it releases all of that increment value back to everyone else and the taxes that go with it. Communities can reform a TIF if they still want to develop a certain area, however that sets a new baseline at the modern-day values, meaning it will take time before new increment and new revenue emerges.
Kendallville’s TIFs are pretty old, so city leaders can see the sun starting to set on them.
The Downtown TIF is set to expire in 2025, meaning the $111,327 the district captured last year will no longer be captured after that point, with those taxes instead flowing to the local government budgets.
The more lucrative Eastside TIF has more time, with that district not set to expire until 2033.
Kendallville’s new 2020 TIF was created in the hopes of generating new revenue in the future, but that will only happen if the 25 properties inside of it actually develop and increase in value.
Kendallville could, in the future, add more properties if it wishes to capture taxes from or even reform one of its TIF districts after it expires, but again, the tax revenue won’t return immediately.
