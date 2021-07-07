SHIPSHEWANA — The Professional Bull Riders is bringing its best to the Michiana Events Center this Friday and Saturday.
The MEC is home base for the PBR Bull Bash Friday and Saturday, a PBR Pro Touring Major that brings 40 or more of the world’s best professional bull riders to Shipshewana for a competition. The Bull Bash is an important qualifier on the PBR calendar. Riders can earn points that qualify them for the million-dollar professional bull riding championship that takes place later this year in Las Vegas. The MEC event offers one of the richest purses at this level of competition in PBR history
To help make this an event the top riders can’t afford to miss, the PBR is adding an additional $40,000 to the purse up for grabs in Shipshewana. In addition, the PBR opted to double the points earned by the riders at this event.
“There are only four events like this in the country every year, and this is one of those four. That makes this a pretty big event on the touring pro schedule,” said Justin Cornwell, a PBR promoter and stock contractor.
Cornwell said the sports’ best will be in Shipshewana to compete. Those cowboys include past event winners such as INFR World Champion Dakota Louis, three-time PBR World Finals qualifier Brady Sims, and six-time PBR World Finals Qualifier Rubens Barbosa.
Other headliners expected to ride in the weekend event include three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves, two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood, and Indiana’s own Marcus Mast, a Middlebury native.
Cornwell called the lineup of riders a who’s who of professional bull riders.
“The PBR is bull riding what the NFL is to football. This is cream of the crop, and guys from around the world ride will be riding in this event,” he said. “It really is the best of the best.”
This is the fourth time the PBR has brought this high-level professional bull riding competition to Shipshewana. Cornwell said the MEC is a perfect arena for such events.
“It’s the Michiana Events Center. It’s just such a good facility, and the people are great to work with,” he explained.
In addition to world-class riders, Cornwell said event organizers worked hard to bring in world-class bulls as well. Many of the animal athletes are just as big a star as the riders, he explained.
“At one time, it was said that 85 percent of the merchandise the PBR sells is related to the bulls, not the riders,” Cornwell said.
Approximately 55 bulls will be made available to ride each night of the event.
The competition is split up over two nights.
Friday will start off with a feature called the long go, where 35 riders take to the ring. Later that night, the top 10 riders from the earlier event for a second shot at points, riding in what’s called a short go. Cornwell said that the second event features a better class of animals for the riders to ride. The same format is repeated again on Saturday night.
Both the bulls and the riders are scored for each ride. Two judges scoring each bull and contestant separately, on a scale of between one to 25 points. When added up, each rider has the potential to earn up to 100 points, although no rider has ever scored a perfect score in any PBR event.
“A score in the mid 80s is good, a high 80s to low 90s is great,” Cornwell explained.
He said the bulls will be arriving in Shipshewana from around the country as well.
“We want to have the best bulls there for riders and the crowd to enjoy,” Cornwell added
Tickets are on sale now and start at $29.95, available at Eventbrite.com. Friday night’s event will feature a special After Party featuring performances by the Hubie Ashcraft Band. Ticket holders are free to attend the After Party.
The bull riding starts each day at 7 p.m. Doors to the MEC open at 5:30 p.m.
