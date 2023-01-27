2 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
David C. Hoschstetler, 25, of the 1500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 4 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Hochstetler was held without bond.
Mike D. Norris, 60, of the 2200 block of West C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Norris was held without bond.
