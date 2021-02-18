KENDALLVILLE — The turning of the calendar to March will see construction beginning on the $5 million renovation and expansion of the East Noble bus garage facility on Ohio Street.
East Noble Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch told the board of education Wednesday night that representatives from Shawnee Construction & Engineering will be on site beginning March 1.
East Noble will use a building process called construction manager as contractor, a method in which the owner works side-by-side with a firm to prepare the project. That contractor, Shawnee Construction, provides a guaranteed maximum price — any overrun above that amount is at their expense — in exchange for increased autonomy to choose subcontractors and make minor changes to the project without direct input from the district.
In preparation for work to begin the board approved a significant chunk — $4,204,756 — of construction bids for the project. The bid sheet included 22 project packages, which were bid on by firms from around the state.
Wednesday night’s approved bids included:
• Site development — Eshelman Excavating — $528,432
• Asphalt paving — Wayne Asphalt — $147, 976
• Building and site concrete — Schmucker Concrete — $152,177
• Masonry — Demuyt Masonry — $74,500
• General trades — Shawnee Construction — $412,000
• Overhead doors — Raynor Door — $33,995
• Roofing — Fort Wayne Roofing — $22,800
• Alum storefront — AGA — $16,400
• Steel stud framing — Strahm Group — $55,393
• Flooring — Jack Laurie Group — $94,255
• Acoustical ceiling — Matteson Acoustics — $35,220
• Drywall and painting — BZW Master Painters — $87,900
• Fire protection — Current Fire Protection — $31,295
• Mechanical and plumbing — Project Design & Piping — $914,970
• Electrical — Kissinger Electric — $629,290
• Fences, gates and operators — R&C Fence — $123,000
• Pre-engineering steel building — Shawnee Construction — $148,000
The bid package included two local companies Eshelman Excavating in Kendallville and Demuyt Masonry in Rome City.
“It is nice to see two local businesses on here that got contracts,” said Dave Pine, board member.
One piece not included in the bid package was landscape work after completion of the project. Leitch said that work will be done by employees in-house to save cost.
Leitch said the board will receive another bid package at the March 17 meeting. That bid package will include the construction firm for the new steel building, which will be erected on site.
The total cost of the project is expected to be around $5.16 million, East Noble could borrow up to $5.98 million via general obligation bonds.
The district is aiming to make a significant upgrade to the bus garage, which it had leased for about 10 years before purchasing the building and some adjacent empty land to the north of the property at Ohio Street and S.R. 3.
East Noble wants to make renovations and an addition in order to better serve the transportation department but also to expand and move its technology department from East Noble High School to the facility.
The former car dealership has worked as East Noble’s bus garage and allowed the district to bring a lot of its maintenance work in house, but the building is not set up to function effectively as a garage for much larger buses. The building itself is also aging and has climate control issues and other structural problems that need to be patched.
As for technology, the department which was just burgeoning 10 years ago is now a huge component for East Noble in the digital age and has simply outgrown its landlocked classroom-and-a-half in the middle of the high school. Additions to the Ohio Street building would allow not only for a dedicated, cooled serve room with backup systems, but would give technology more room to work on repairs and other projects as well as take deliveries and manage the district’s eBay program for selling off unneeded equipment.
The school corporation is hoping construction will be complete for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
In other business Wednesday night, the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school calendars were approved with no major changes and the 2021-22 school calendar was amended to move a training/e-Learning day from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1.
Personnel issues included the resignation of Chad Moore, a visual art teacher and arts department head at East Noble High School, bus drivers Schewyon Rice and Nelson Smith and Demetria Myers an instructional assistant at South Side Elementary.
The board approved the hiring of Rebecca Payne, an instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School, Lynne Wahlstrom, a media assistant at East Noble Middle School, Tiffany Murad, an instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary, Melody Robinson, a bus driver, Melissa Campbell, 3-hour food service assistant at North Side Elementary and Tanya Greenwald, a 3-hour food service food assistant at East Noble High School.
