KENDALLVILLE — A former school industrial arts space at the Community Learning Center is a flurry of industry now, as volunteers and the CLC staff work toward the opening of The Pottery, a pottery and ceramics studio to open for use by the community.
Kendallville potter Deb Walterhouse, and her husband, Tom, joined volunteers from the Pokagon District, Anthony Wayne Area Council of the Boy Scouts, to paint walls in the space before kilns, clay mixers, tools and materials arrive. The equipment is expected to be in place by Oct. 7, when the first ceramics class for children is scheduled.
The Pokagon District volunteers for that day included Dr. Tom Jansen of Kendallville, Ken Wilcoxson of Auburn, Jim Stout and Lisa Culler. Soon paint rollers were gliding over the walls with fresh, clean color. The space will be painted in the CLC’s color scheme of blue and green.
The Pokagon District serves Scout troops in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties, and a portion of Allen County.
Besides kids’ classes, the program will offer adult classes, private parties, team building sessions and other opportunities for residents to tap into their inner artist.
Walterhouse will be an instructor in the program. She studied ceramic art at Purdue University Fort Wayne under associate professor of art, Seth Green.
Green had thought about the idea for a community ceramics program for years and shared the possibilities at the CLC.
“I came to Kendallville on Deb’s recommendation,” Green said. “I see the need in the area. Students need a transition place. This will be a transition space and incubator space for rising artists, education for the community, and outreach.”
Green found willing collaborators at the CLC for the concept. The studio’s funding is provided by the Dekko Foundation, James Foundation and Anthony Wayne Foundation.
“We are using ancient technology for this art form that is thousands of years old,” Green said, noting that ceramic pieces also have a practical use. Pottery has held food, water and other essentials for centuries.
Class offerings and registration information will be posted on the CLC’s website, thecommunitylearningcenter.org when the studio is ready to open.
