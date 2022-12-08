STURGIS, Michigan — For more than 10 years now, Shipshewana Police Department Lieutenant Carlos Jasso has happily made the trip from Shipshewana to Sturgis to spend part of one evening each year happily wandering around a retail store helping a local child from a family in need shop for Christmas.
Jasso is just one of the dozens of officers who annually volunteer their time to participate in a local Shop with a Cop program.
For at least the last 20 years, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office has sponsored the program in LaGrange County, pairing up LaGrange County police officers with local children from families in need. Once again this year, officers from Topeka, Wolcottville, Shipshewana, and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office pitched in to help escort a child around the Meijer store in Sturgis to help them pick out Christmas presents for family and friends.
It’s an evening the officers say they look forward to each year when December rolls around.
Jasso said that seeing a child’s eye light up when he or she hears they can go ahead and pick out any toy without having to worry whether the family can afford it reminds the officers this night makes a real difference.
“We see the need that exists, we see the kids who are less fortunate. This makes a real difference for them,” he explained. “The attention they get from us makes a difference, too. Many of these kids, they really like the interaction with police officers.”
Twenty-three children made the trip from LaGrange County to Sturgis Monday evening to spend about an hour walking the store with a police officer. That’s up from the last several years. The children all come from families that could use a little help this holiday season. They come from all three LaGrange County school districts, as well.
The program is entirely supported by donations made to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. Each child is “allotted” about $150 to spend on gifts for themselves or members of their families. If the total at the cash register slightly goes over the spending limit, no one complains. This year, like in years past, Meijer sends home an assortment of foods with each child, including a large frozen turkey, just right for a Christmas dinner table.
Jasso said despite having seen this play out for ten years, the kids who arrive and are part of the program continue to amaze him.
“You can see just how good these kids really are because they always talk to us about who they’re buying presents for, like their grandmother or their mom,” he said. “They’re not just here to buy things for themselves.”
The Shipshewana officer said many times, the children have to be reminded to pick out something they want, and not just spend everything on others.
“I’ve had some I have to say to them ‘let’s buy something for you,’ and then they tell me they don’t want to spend much money on themselves but want to save that money to buy another gift for a brother or sister.”
Donations to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop program can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s office, 0875 South State Road 9, LaGrange, or mailed to the department. Organizers asked that donors remember to write Shop with a Cop donation in the memo line of a check.
