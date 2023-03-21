LIGONIER — Two Ligonier residents fled their burning home early Sunday morning, but a dog died in the blaze.
Ligonier firefighters were called at 2:38 a.m. to a one-story home at 410 W. 2nd St., where they found heavy smoke and fire.
Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver said firefighters knocked the fire down but had difficulty extinguishing the flames because of cold and windy weather conditions. Firefighters were also hampered by previous remodeling projects that created false walls and hidden spaces. The fire also got into the attic space.
Weaver said the rental home did not have working some detectors.
“They woke up to the sound of crackling, the noise of the fire,” Weaver said. “They are very lucky.”
The occupants found heavy fire blocking their exit, Weaver said. The occupants escaped by pushing out an air conditioner and going out through the window. They were unable to get to their dog.
The home is a total loss. The occupants lost all of their possessions and are being assisted by the Red Cross, Weaver said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Weaver said the occupants reported that the home experienced electrical problems before the fire.
Ligonier firefighters were assisted by Ligonier Police, Topeka Fire Department and Parkview Noble EMS. One firefighter sustained an injury and was transported to a hospital by EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.