LAGRANGE — After sitting and soaking in the southern sun for more than 110 years, the stained glass windows that make up a large portion of the south side of the brick building the LaGrange County Historical Museum calls home are in need of a lot of tender loving care.
Throughout the years, the sun has beat down on those windows, weakening the frames that hold them in place. Moisture trapped in the space between the windows and a protective outer layer of plexiglass installed decades ago hoping to protect the aging artwork instead weakened the wooden frames holding the windows in place.
So, starting Thursday night, a crew hired to repair the windows started the task of removing the 110-year-old stained glass panels
The museum is located in the former LaGrange Missionary Church. It was built in 1909 by LaGrange’s Lutheran community and served as the Lutheran’s home for 23 years. When they decided to build a new church they sold the building to the members of LaGrange’s Missionary Church. They called the building home until 2010. After they moved, they sold the building to the historical society.
Bryan McCoy, president of the LaGrange County Historical Society, said he and the rest of the society’s members knew when they bought the building those stained glass windows would at some point have to be repaired. There are large stained glass works of art on three of the building’s four sides.
McCoy said recent changes in the structure of the south window suggested it was time to start the repair process. Stain glass windows are delicate and need to be repaired by professionals. The historical society hired Iowa-based Brovard Studios, widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading experts in the field, he said.
Crews started taking down the glass panels Thursday night and finished the task Friday morning. They then boarded the window up to protect the museum from the elements.
The work is expensive. McCoy said the not-for-profit historical society is now working hard to raise the estimated $40,000 it will cost to repair and reinstall the large window. Donations, McCoy said, will be gladly be accepted.
Once that work is done, the museum still has two other large stained glass windows that also will need to be removed, repaired, and reinstalled.
