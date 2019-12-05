ALBION — The Noble County Park Board has put a temporary halt to plans to add another canoe/kayak launching site along property owned by the CSX Railroad.
The board had been in preliminary discussions with the railroad about acquiring some of the property it owns on the southeast corner of a plot of land bordered by C.R. 330N and C.R 350W.
The board had been considering working with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to put in another public access site to the Elkhart River at that location — if it would be able to negotiate the transfer of the land from the railroad.
During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday at the Noble County Public Library’s Central Branch in Albion, the board heard from one citizen who isn’t keen on the idea.
Jon Owen owns land close by that he uses for hunting water fowl. He said he was also representing several other landowners who were unable to attend the meeting.
He said creating another access point on the Elkhart River would just add to existing problems.
“We’re having problems with the way it’s being used now,” Owen said. “We’re certainly opposed to it.”
Owen said there is a problem with trash being left behind on his property by people who are using the river. He also said there is a liability concern if someone were to be hurt on his property.
“The property owner becomes the garbage man for the use of the river,” state Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) said during Wednesday’s meeting. “No one wants that.”
Owen said the people who own property along the river don’t own the actual water, but they do own the river bed.
“If you touch the bottom, you’re trespassing,” Owen said.
Glick and state Rep. Dave Abbott (R-Rome City) had been invited to Wednesday’s meeting to see what guidance/help they could provide the park board on making better use of the north and south branches of the Elkhart River.
“How can we use those two resources to promote and encourage recreation,” interim Noble County Park Board president Scott Allen said. “We are at a loss to what the state permits.”
Abbott and Glick said there are many facets to those questions, but at the center is the as-yet-undecided question of whether the Elkhart River is a navigable river. The state has never designated the river as navigable or un-navigable so the rights of property owners and those who wish to utilize the river for recreation are in a sort of limbo.
“That’s a determination that needs to be made,” Abbott said.
The state’s Natural Resources Commission can designate a river navigable or un-navigabile. The Noble County Commissioners could petition the NRC to make such a determination, but before the county goes to that trouble, Glick suggested she and Abbott co-write a letter outlining concerns and questions to the NRC and the Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Water.
Glick said it might be best to know which way the NRC would lean regarding rights before actually receiving a determination. Once the determination is made, the county would be stuck with the outcome.
Board member Jeff Boyle motioned for the board to stop moving forward on acquiring the CSX land until it gets its answers from the NRC. Board member James Haddock provided the second and the measure passed unanimously.
Park board member John Metzger wants people to be able to enjoy the Elkhart.
“It’s a beautiful river,” Metzger said. “It’s a beautiful resource for Noble County.”
“People really want access to the water,” Allen said.
Abbott said if legislation is required to clear the waters regarding the many issues involving the Elkhart River, he would at least consider it. Water opportunities are a key draw to communities trying to retain a young work force.
“They want recreation,” Abbott said.
The next meeting of the Noble County Park Board will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the Noble County Public Library’s Central Branch in Albion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.