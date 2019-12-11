ROME CITY — Rome City Marshal Jim Sheffield updated the board on an accident he was involved in on Dec. 5 during Monday night’s town council meeting.
Sheffield was returning to town from training at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by James Bills, of Kendallville, at the intersection of C.R. 150E and C.R. 600N.
Bills told officers that he was traveling east on C.R. 600N when he traveled through the intersection with C.R. 150E. Bills stated that he thought he was at the intersection with C.R. 300E, which does not require eastbound traffic to stop, and drove through the intersection without stopping.
Sheffield stated he did not see Bills as he pulled into the intersection and he struck the passenger side of Bills’ vehicle.
Neither driver was injured in the crash.
Sheffield said the department’s squad car received heavy damage to the front end, and he believes the vehicle will be totaled.
The town is currently waiting to hear from its insurance agent on whether or not the vehicle is totaled.
Sheffield said he is looking at either purchasing a new SUV patrol vehicle or a Dodge Charger.
The equipment inside the car will be salvaged and installed in the new vehicle by Copsgear, in Columbia City.
The accident is under investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
