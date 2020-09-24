KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corp. board appointed Doug Jansen to fill the seat, which was vacated by John Wicker during the Sept. 9 meeting.
Wicker who was first elected to the school board in 2010, wrote in his resignation letter that he was resigning after verbal attacks and allegations against two board members from the president as his reason for stepping down.
Superintendent Ann Linson said, Jansen was chosen based on the following:
“(He) values education and aligns with the ENSC vision of preparing students to be college and/or career and life ready.”
Jansen has two children who graduated from East Noble High School and is a member of the Kendallville Rotary Club.
He is part of Jansen Family Dentistry, in Kendallville.
“Doug is involved in may other community activities and is very supportive of the school district,” Linson said.
The main portion of Wednesday night’s meeting was the presentation of the 2021 budget for the school system. The system’s 2021 budget is $30,850,968, which is made up of a $7.9 million operational fund and a $22.9 educational fund.
The operational fund includes dollars for bus replacement in 2021. The school system is planning on replacing four of its buses, which are 12 years old. Estimated cost of the buses is $526,000.
Capital projects slated for 2021 through 2023 include: district wide asphalt, roofing, fencing, carpet repairs and replacement. Other capital improvements Include:
• a back up well and generator for Rome City Elementary,
• a sound system upgrade at East Noble High School,
• renovations to the current bus garage location,
• residing of AV and SS storage buildings,
• East Noble School Corp. maintenance storage renovation,
• East Noble High School fire alarm system upgrade,
• upgrade to the Avilla Elementary School playground,
• district LED lighting upgrades,
• district restroom upgrades,
• district network upgrades and
• East Noble High School turf replacement
The budget will be up for adoption at the Oct. 21 school board meeting.
