CARRIE, Ky. — A Kendallville woman charged with two violent crimes in Noble County in 2020 has been incarcerated in the Kentucky River Regional Jail after she allegedly shot a Kentucky State Police trooper on July 10 of this year in the Knott County community of Carrie, according to a Kentucky State Police new release dated Wednesday.
Tiffany R. Miller, 38, who was shot by police in the Kentucky incident, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment in the 1st degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses, Kentucky officials said.
The area where the shooting allegedly occurred is located in southeast Kentucky, about 420 miles away from Kendallville.
Trooper Bradley Couch was transported to Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare for treatment and released later that day. He continues to recover from his injuries.
Miller was originally transported to Hazard ARH, but after being medically evaluated, was transferred to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Once Miller was released from the hospital and medically cleared for incarceration, she was lodged at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Kentucky State Police public information officer Matthew Sudduth did not respond to an email asking what day Miller was incarcerated.
The Kentucky State Police dispatch center received a call reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence in the early morning hours of July 10. While driving to the residence, Couch observed a vehicle driving by matching the description of the reported stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at approximately 4:30 a.m., according to the news release
The operator and lone occupant in the vehicle, identified as Tiffany Renee Miller, allegedly fired a weapon at Couch, who then discharged his agency issued weapon in response. During the exchange, Couch suffered a gunshot wound, police said. Trooper Shane Jacobs arrived on scene and additional gunfire was exchanged with Miller who was struck and wounded, the release alleges.
Negotiations then led to the operator of the vehicle exiting with no further incident. The investigation remains ongoing.
In accordance with KSP’s policies and procedures, Couch and Jacobs were placed on administrative leave at the time of the incident. Couch is a five-year veteran of the agency. Jacobs is a two-year veteran of the agency.
Miller has an active arrest warrant issued by Noble County authorities following a pair of violent incidents which occurred in October 2020.
Kendallville Patrolman Robert Kline responded to the report of a child who had been battered the evening of Oct. 9, 2020.
According to court documents filed in the case, the victim “stated he was getting a drink when Miller grabbed his arm and pulled him into the bathroom.” The victim went on to allege that Miller “used a gray/black cord and put it around his neck and started to pull on it.”
The child told police he did not know why Miller was doing that to him.
In court documents, Kline alleged the victim “did have red irritation marks on and around his neck consistent with a cord.”
A witness allegedly told police that he heard the child screaming and he “ran into the bathroom and observed Miller removing a black cell phone cord from (the victim) and place it in her right pocket.”
Miller vehemently denied harming the child, becoming emotional during a court hearing later in the month.
“I am not guilty of that,” she said in a court hearing responding to those allegations. “I am a mother. I would not hurt a child.”
She posted a $2,500 bond on Oct. 10, 2020, but wasn’t out of jail for long after she allegedly attacked a man with a hammer at Bixler Lake Park in Kendallville three days later.
Miller was supposed to appear for an initial hearing in court in relation to the phone cord incident on Oct. 13, but failed to appear, leading to the court issuing a warrant for her arrest.
Later that day, police responded to Bixler Lake Campground to investigate a report of a battery, with Kendallville Patrolman Benjamin Jones making contact an adult male victim who said Miller had hit him on the head with a hammer.
According to court documents, “The victim advised he confronted Miller about driving through the campsite area in the grass and Miller became irate stating, “you don’t (expletive) with me” as she exited her car with a hammer and struck the victim in the head with the hammer.”
Police reported the victim had a laceration to his head and a large, swelled knot on the left side of his head. The probable cause affidavit filed in the case said the victim told police “after he was hit with the hammer, his vision became blurry and he began to stagger away from Miller. Following the first strike, Miller (allegedly) stated to the victim, “maybe you need another one.”
Miller allegedly admitted to hitting the victim with the hammer, claiming she was defending herself due to the victim approaching her car window. Miller also identified the hammer as the object she hit the victim with. The hammer was seized and placed into evidence.
On Oct. 14, Miller appeared in court to answer to the two criminal cases against her, with Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery asking that Miller’s bond be set at $50,000.
During the Oct. 14 court proceedings, Miller asked to be released from jail on her own recognizance.
“I’m not violent,” Miller told Kirsch via video from the Noble County Jail. “I’m not a violent person.”
Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch set Miller’s bond at $30,000 at the conclusion of that hearing.
Miller remained in jail for a few months before making bond in February. While out on pre-trial release, she failed to appear at a scheduled hearing in Noble County on May 24.
A pre-trial release violation was filed by Noble County Probation on May 28. A warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest at that time.
Local authorities had not located and re-arrested her on that warrant prior to the alleged shooting incident in Kentucky in July.
