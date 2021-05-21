KENDALLVILLE — Help wanted!
Visit almost any business in Kendallville, Noble County or Northeast Indiana and you will see those words.
The Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department isn’t immune from the challenges of finding help. For the second straight year the department is having issues finding lifeguards to work the city’s two beaches on Bixler Lake.
Dawn McGahen, parks director, said Kendallville is not alone as the Garrett Parks and Recreation Department and LaGrange Parks Department is also having issues.
To fully staff the city’s two beaches the city would need around 10 lifeguards. Each beach is set up to have two lifeguards on duty at all times. During busy weekend shifts and holidays three lifeguards are used.
McGahen said they normally tap high school age children and college students home for the summer to work the beaches. That help however just hasn’t come through.
Despite the lack of lifeguards McGahen said the beaches will still be open this summer.
“It will be swim at your own risk, just like last year,” she said.
Training is provided for students interested in being lifeguards. Anyone interested in still applying can do so by submitting an application on the City’s website or stopping by the Parks and Recreation Office at 211 Iddings St.
