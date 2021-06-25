KENDALLVILLE — East Noble has released the details of its proposed contract with a new superintendent, offering a three-year contract with a base pay of $128,000 per year.
East Noble will be hosting a public comment session on July 12 to take any feedback on the proposal.
The superintendent candidate is not named in the legal advertisement of the proposed contract, which is not a requirement of that publication.
East Noble is in the process of replacing outgoing Superintendent Ann Linson, who opted to retire effective June 30 after 11 years leading the district. East Noble has offered Linson an interim extension into July at a rate of $650 per day, since East Noble will have its next leader fully hired by the end of this month.
East Noble began interviewing candidates in May in the search for the district's next leader.
The district released its public notice of the proposed contract today, which requires a public hearing on the proposal. After that hearing is completed, the district must wait seven days before it can hold a public meeting to officially announce the new superintendent and approve the contract, meaning the new leader should be in place for the closing weeks of July.
East Noble is seeking a standard three-year contract with its next superintendent, with a provision for an automatic one-year extension unless either party provides notice that it does not consent. The contract, as written, will run through June 30, 2024.
Base pay in the new contract would be $128,000 for 260 work days. That would also include paid time off allowances of 20 vacation days, 11 sick days and three personal days.
East Noble's base pay is higher than the recent superintendent contract certified by Lakeland for Superintendent Greg Baker, which has a $107,000 base value, and also higher than base salary for recent DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Shane Conwell, who receives $115,000 in base salary.
It's comparable to Whitko Community School's new contract at $125,000.
However, the salary is lower than that of outgoing MSD Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson, who was receiving $133,000 in base pay and lower than the new contract given to incoming Southwest Allen County Superintendent Park Ginder, at $160,000 base pay.
Linson received $146,393.92 in pay from East Noble in 2020, according to public salary information on the Indiana Gateway local government portal. That number does not include the value of additional non-salary benefits paid for by the district.
Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff was paid $105,668 in 2020 while West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast received $117,000, according to Indiana Gateway.
Other benefits in the proposed contract include health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, a 2% annuity as received by all certified staff, an additional $5,000 annuity, contributions to the Teachers Retirement Fund at 8.5% of base salary, vehicle allowance, mileage for trips 200 miles for select purposes and a school-issued cell phone.
Those benefits are all similar to ones Linson has been receiving as superintendent.
In total, the value of those additional benefits have a total value just shy of $33,000 per year, making a total compensation of approximately $161,000.
The district will hold a public hearing on the proposed contract Monday July 12 at 6 p.m. at the district administration office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.