Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Cameron J. Crick, 23, of the 5400 block of East C.R. 300S, LaOtto, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Crick was held on $2,500 bond.
Heath A. Gaham, 39, of the 1300 block of Saint Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gaham was held without bond.
Michael J. Kay, 30, of the 200 block of Anglin Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kay was held without bond.
Thomas R. Klatt, 38, of the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Albion, was arrested at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of residential entry-burglary/breaking and entering, a Level 6 felony. Klatt was held without bond.
Casey J. Michels, 40, of the 400 block of Pleasant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michael A. Pearson, 55, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was booked at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Anthony J. Spade, 49, of the 2300 block of South Stone Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Spade was released on his own recognizance.
Cody A. Wiesman, 29, of the 200 block of Bryan Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Wiseman was held without bond.
2 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Two people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Tuesday.
Heather Traster, 37, of the 5900 block of West Osprey, Mentone, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Amber Converse, 29, of the 00 block of East Montgomery Street, Coldwater, Michigan, was booked at 8 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
