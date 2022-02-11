KENDALLVILLE — Fairies, gnomes and trolls may be hibernating in the snowbanks, but plans for their spring festival are already stirring.
Vendor registration is open for the Fairy, Gnome & Troll Festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Kendallville. The registration form is online at https://www.kendallvillemainstreet.com/events/fairy-gnome-and-troll-festival.
Kristen Johnson, Main Street manager for Experience the Heart of Kendallville, said that the festival committee is planning new activities and features for this year’s festival that will be announced later in the spring.
In its third year, the free, family-friendly festival celebrates the many fairy, gnome and troll families living in Noble County, with tiny doors to their homes as evidence. Maps, introductions and stories about the magical creatures are online at www.adventurenoblecounty.com.
The festival offers a fairy tea party, balloon art, face painting, bubble parties, crafts and creations, food and festive treats, costume contest and fairy, gnome and troll supplies.
Ideal vendors will be those that provide products or services featuring fairies, gnomes, trolls, enrich the imagination of children and add to the enchantment of the event.
Booth spaces are approximately 12 feet by 12 feet. The booth fee is $25 for vendors who sell products or services. Vendors offering free products, activities or services are not subject to the booth fee. Space is limited.
A submitted application does not guarantee acceptance. If a submitted application is not accepted, any payment made will be refunded.
Vendor Guidelines
Direct sales companies, such as Scentsy or Pink Zebra, will be limited to one booth per brand at this event.
Setup is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the day of event.
Event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No early departures are allowed; tear-down begins after 2 p.m.
Vendors are responsible for providing their own tents, tables and chairs. Electricity is available upon request.
No vulgar materials allowed.
No refunds for vendor cancellations, regardless of reason. Booth fees paid by registrations which are not accepted will be refunded.
In addition to registering online, vendors may mail their applications and payments to:
Experience the Heart of Kendallville in care of City Hall, 234 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
