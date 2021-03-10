LAGRANGE— The LaGrange County Council members agreed Monday morning to use money the county’s received from the state as part of disbursement of federal C.A.R.E.S Act funds, to pay for nearly $180,000 in pandemic related expenses.
But the council members chose to keep the remaining balance of that disbursement, nearly $500,000 of that C.A.R.E.S. Act money, safely tucked away in the county’s general fund. That means that any attempt to spend that money must first be approved by members of the council.
Councilman Steve McKowen made the motion.
“It’s mostly to keep control of that money, that’s what our job is,” he said. “It puts checks and balances on that money.”
The C.A.R.E.S. Act was passed by the federal government to help local municipalities like LaGrange County cope with unexpected coronavirus pandemic expenses, such as purchases of hand sanitizer, personal protective gear like face masks, face shields, gloves, and disposable gowns, as well expenses related to changes made in buildings such as Plexiglas shielding to ensure county employees remain safe from potential coronavirus exposure.
If the remaining balance of the C.A.R.E.S. Act money goes untouched until the end of the year, McKowen said those funds would likely be moved to the county’s Rainy Day fund.
In other matters, the council members voted to reorganize the board, now that former LaGrange County Council President Peter Cook has moved on after being elected the newest member of the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners. Cook was selected in a special Republican Party caucus to replace former Commissioner Larry Miller on the Board of Commissioners. Miller died in January after contracting COVID-19.
The council members voted to name Michael Strawser, the former vice-president of the council, its new president. McKowen was selected to be the council’s new vice president.
The LaGrange County Republican Party will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Chambers of the LaGrange County Office Building to select the person who will take Cook’s old seat on the council. LaGrange County Republican Party Chair Pat Brown said five people have signed up as candidates for that position. They are James Young, Carey McKibben, Kim McKibben, Tyler Randol, and Joe Billman.
The party’s sixteen precinct chairs will hear a short statement by each of the candidates before they vote for their choice.
