ALBION — Small town settings work best.
Indianapolis-based Hickory Recovery Network will take over the former Chosen Healthcare’s North Ridge Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albion and plans to open in-patient drug and alcohol recovery programming early in 2022.
Melissa Durkin, chief marketing officer, said the company hopes to begin interviewing prospective employees the week of Dec. 13. Some interior construction work will be done during that time so the structure better fits Hickory Recovery Network’s needs.
According to Durkin, the facility will employ approximately 75-100 people, including physicians/medical providers, RNs, LPNs, therapists, case managers, behavioral health technicians, dietary staff, maintenance workers, administrative employees and department directors.
Durkin said the Albion facility will have a capacity of 100 beds.
According to the company’s website, Hickory Treatment Centers has in-patient facilities in large cities like Indianapolis and Terre Haute, but also in smaller communities such as Linton (population 5,244, 2010 census), Corydon (3,102) and Rockville (2,607).
And soon, Albion will be headed to that list.
“We’re excited to be joining the Albion community,” Durkin said Wednesday. “The passion and care of the smaller town work force has really resonated with our clients. It’s important to Hickory to hire from the local community.”
The town announced Hickory Recovery Network’s pending arrival during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Albion Town Council meeting.
“They do anticipating putting an in-patient drug rehabilitation center there,” Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said.
Ihrie and town attorney Steve Clouse researched the company and contacted the three smaller towns where the facilities are located. According to Ihrie, two of the towns responded. One gave a glowing recommendation of what a great addition the treatment center has been to the community. The other said that after a somewhat rocky start, it has been an asset to the community.
“They’re good neighbors,” Clouse said. “They have added to the community.”
Ihrie said while the town intially thought turning a nursing home facility into an in-patient drug treatment center would require some
North Ridge Village nursing home’s parent company, Chosen Healthcare, informed its residents of the closure through a letter received June 15.
Chosen Healthcare, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, said in its letter: “North Ridge Village will stop operating as a skilled nursing facility in the next couple of months, and we will need to make arrangements to move all residents to other facilities. We are moving residents to other facilities to improve our operations and to help create a better experience for them.
“We do not want you to worry. We know that you have come to trust and value North Ridge Village and the people there, and we are sorry if this news upsets you. We can ensure immediate availability for you at another high-quality nursing home in the Chosen Healthcare Family that fits your needs. If that doesn’t work for any reason, we will work with you personally to find a situation that does.”
The letter was signed “Chosen Healthcare Management.”
Hickory’s in-patient recovery facilities in Corydon, Rockville and Linton were all former Chosen nursing home facilities.
Chosen and Hickory are not affiliated, according to Dunkin.
Hickory tends to move into closed nursing home facilities because the layouts of nursing homes and layouts of in-patient drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers are very similar.
